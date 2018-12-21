MLB rumors: Yankees, Phillies after free agent Zach Britton; Red Sox waiting on Craig Kimbrel?

With Christmas and New Years right around the corner, the free-agent market has picked up in recent days. So far this week we've seen Michael Brantley go to the Astros, Andrew Miller go to the Cardinals, Daniel Murphy go to the Rockies, and Joakim Soria go to the Athletics, among other moves. Historically, there are a rush of signings before the holidays and that is true again this winter.

Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, the top two free agents on the market, remain unsigned at this point. Machado completed his free-agent tour on Thursday -- he visited the White Sox, Yankees, and Phillies this week -- though there is no timetable for his decision. Given Scott Boras' track record, he'll likely wait for Machado to set the market before he starts working on Harper's next contract in earnest.

With another rush of free-agent signings possibly coming Friday, we're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.

Phillies, Yankees are 'lead teams' for Britton

The Phillies and Yankees are among the "lead teams" for free-agent southpaw Zach Britton, reports Jon Heyman of Fancred. Both clubs have been seeking bullpen help since the start of the offseason. Britton, who turns 31 on Saturday, finished 2018 with the Yankees and had a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 total innings this past season after returning from offseason Achilles surgery.

Philadelphia already added righty Juan Nicasio and lefty Jose Alvarez in separate trades earlier this offseason. A lockdown veteran closer to push Seranthony Dominguez into an Andrew Miller-esque moment of truth role would be their ideal pickup. The Yankees are pretty well set at the end of games with Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, and Chad Green. They want depth behind those guys and quality depth too, given their interest in bringing Britton back.

Red Sox waiting on Kimbrel?

The Red Sox appear to be waiting to see what happens with free agent Craig Kimbrel before making any moves to address their bullpen, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. It's a curious strategy given that Kimbrel is said to be seeking a six-year contract, a demand that might keep him on the free-agent market well into January and even February. Other top relievers like Adam Ottavino and David Robertson could sign before Kimbrel.

Boston already lost Joe Kelly to free agency and they could lose Kimbrel as well. Their 2019 payroll, including projected arbitration salaries, currently sits at $232 million or so. Signing a top free agent reliever would push them close to (or over) the $246 million threshold that triggers the harshest luxury tax penalties. At the moment the Red Sox have Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes penciled in as their setup man and closer for next year, though not necessarily in that order.

Giants willing to talk reliever trades

The Giants are waiting for some free-agent relievers to sign to open up trade possibilities for their own relievers, reports Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Specifically, San Francisco seems ready to discuss lefties Will Smith and Tony Watson now that Andrew Miller is off the board. I imagine the Giants are at least willing to listen to offers for other relievers like Sam Dyson and Mark Melancon as well, though Melancon is owed $28 million from 2019-20.

Smith, 29, posted a 2.55 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 53 innings in 2018, his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He's due to become a free agent next offseason, making him a one-year rental and an obvious trade chip for a team that figures to retool if not outright rebuild. The 33-year-old Watson had a 2.59 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 66 innings this past season. He is owed $3.5 million in 2019 with a $2.5 million club option for 2020, though his contract includes several millions in incentives as well.

Phillies, Mets among teams after Minor

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies and Mets are showing the heaviest trade interest in Rangers lefty Mike Minor. The Mets are on Minor's 10-team no-trade list, however. The Phillies are not. The 30-year-old Minor made 28 starts with Texas in 2018 and pitched to a 4.18 ERA with 132 strikeouts in 157 innings. He is owed $9.5 million in 2019 and another $9.5 million in 2020.

It should be noted that, while Minor was serviceable as a starter in 2018, he was dominant as a reliever for the Royals in 2017, throwing 77 2/3 innings with a 2.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts. His ability to start is nice, but it could be Minor is most useful to a contending team as a short reliever, and his contract makes him more affordable than most top free-agent relievers. Depending how he's used going forward, Minor could be a sneaky good pickup for team looking to win the next two years.