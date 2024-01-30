Major League Baseball's offseason continues to move in slow motion. Spring training is only a few weeks away, yet four of the top 10 free agents (Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery) remain unsigned. At some point, sooner than later, those players will have to find homes. Might that be Tuesday? Let's find out by digging into the day's news, moves, and rumors.

Orioles 'aggressive' in starter pursuit

The Orioles have "probably being as aggressive as any team out there" looking for starting pitching, according to what general manager Mike Elias told Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.

"We've got good options, but, like I said, there's always room for more pitchers," Elias told Kostka. "Every team is looking for more pitchers. The Dodgers keep signing pitchers. So it's just something that everybody is on the prowl for, which just makes it tough. But we're no exception to that, and we'll take more if we can get the right guys in the right deals."

The Orioles have one of, if not the best farm system in the majors. Their embarrassment of riches, particularly on the position player side, should result in a trade that consolidates some depth in exchange for an impact arm. They've been linked to various starters this winter, including White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease.

Padres among those with interest in All-Star starter

Michael Lorenzen, a member of the AL All-Star team last summer, is a target for several teams, including the Padres and the Orioles, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Michael Lorenzen PHI • SP • #22 ERA 4.18 WHIP 1.21 IP 153 BB 47 K 111 View Profile

Lorenzen, 32, split last season between the Tigers and Phillies. Overall, he amassed a 4.18 ERA (105 ERA+) and a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and threw a no-hitter for the Phillies on Aug. 9. Lorenzen's season ended in poor fashion, however, as his ERA increased from 3.58 during his time with the Tigers to the aforementioned 4.18 mark in just 11 appearances with the Phillies.

Per Morosi, the Twins were also interested in Lorenzen prior to Monday night's trade that sent Jorge Polanco to the Mariners.

Marlins interested in Mondesí

The Marlins have, by and large, had a quiet offseason since naming Peter Bendix as their top baseball operations employee. It does appear that Miami has interest in adding a one-time notable name to their club ahead of the start of spring training, however, as the Marlins are said to have interest in signing infielder Adalberto Mondesí, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Mondesí, now 28, has been limited by injuries to 109 big-league games since the start of the 2020 season. He hasn't performed particularly well in those appearances, amassing a .233/.275/.392 slash line (79 OPS+). To be fair, those marks are weighed down by a wretched showing in 2022. He posted at least an 85 OPS+ each year from 2018-21 in various sample sizes. The Marlins, then, likely see him as a potential low-cost addition with some upside.

After all, Mondesí used to be a highly regarded prospect. He was ranked by both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus as a top-50 prospect in three consecutive springs, from 2014-16.

Mondesí spent last season as a part of the Red Sox organization, though he did not appear in a game because of left knee issues.

Yankees reunite with Allen

The Yankees have again signed outfielder Greg Allen to a minor-league contract, per FanSided's Robert Murray.

Greg Allen NYY • LF • #30 BA 0.217 R 6 HR 1 RBI 1 SB 3 View Profile

Allen, 30, will be on his third stint with the Yankees organization. He previously spent parts of the 2021 and 2023 seasons in town. For his career, he's hit .231/.300/.340 (73 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 48 stolen bases. He figures to serve as a depth option in case of injury.