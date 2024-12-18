What felt inevitable once Juan Soto signed with the Mets was made official Tuesday: Cody Bellinger was traded to the Yankees. It was the latest big move in a busy two weeks on the hot stove before an inevitable holiday season lull. Here now are Wednesday's rumors and rumblings.

Yankees will have meeting with Sasaki

The Yankees will have an in-person meeting with Japanese righty Roki Sasaki at some point "soon," GM Brian Cashman told ESPN on Wednesday. Sasaki, our No. 7 free agent, will not sign with a team until the 2025 international signing period opens on Jan. 15. Because he is under 25, he is subject to the international bonus pools, and will be limited to a minor-league contract.

Sasaki, 23, is the most talented pitcher in the world not under contract with an MLB team. It's upper-90s gas with a wipeout slider and splitter. The international bonus pools range from $4 million to $8 million each year depending on market size. Sasaki is not eligible for a monster contract a la Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which levels the financial playing field during his free agency.

Arenado blocks deal to Astros

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has reportedly blocked a deal to the Astros using his no-trade clause, according to MLB.com.

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.272 R 70 HR 16 RBI 71 SB 2 View Profile

The two sides are continuing to talk, per the report, but it's unclear if a new agreement can be reached -- or if Arenado will relent on his stance. It's worth noting that MLB.com reports the Cardinals would have sent money along with Arenado to help facilitate a deal.

Hernández seeking three years

Teoscar Hernández LAD • RF • #37 BA 0.272 R 84 HR 33 RBI 99 SB 12 View Profile

Free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández is seeking a three-year contract in the $22 million to $24 million range annually, reports MLB.com. The Dodgers remain interested in a possible reunion, though the Blue Jays and Red Sox are showing interest as well. With fellow free-agent slugger Anthony Santander seeking five years, Hernández at three years is rather appealing.

Even after signing Michael Conforto, the Dodgers need another outfielder because Mookie Betts is moving back to shortstop in 2025. Their current outfield is Tommy Edman in center with some combination of Conforto, James Outman, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor in the corners. For a while Hernández returning to the Dodgers felt fait accompli, and the fact it hasn't happened yet indicates the team doesn't like the current asking price.

Cubs exploring free-agent relievers

Kirby Yates TEX • RP • #39 ERA 1.17 WHIP .83 IP 61.2 BB 28 K 85 View Profile

After shedding Bellinger's salary, the Cubs are looking at the free-agent reliever market, according to MLB.com. At present, Chicago's bullpen is anchored by righties Porter Hodge, Tyson Miller, and Nate Pearson. There is definitely room there for one or two (or three) veteran late-inning relievers. Someone to step in as the established closer, setup man, etc.

There are seven unsigned relievers among our top 50 free agents: Jeff Hoffman (No. 24), Tanner Scott (No. 27), Kenley Jansen (No. 30), Carlos Estévez (No. 34), David Robertson (No. 35), Kirby Yates (No. 36), and A.J. Minter (No. 48). Others like Andrew Kittredge, José Leclerc, and Chris Martin stand out as potential lower-cost value additions. Point is, there are no shortage of quality relievers sitting in free agency. The Cubs have options.

Blue Jays in on Pivetta

Nick Pivetta BOS • SP • #37 ERA 4.14 WHIP 1.13 IP 145.2 BB 36 K 172 View Profile

The Blue Jays have interest in free agent righty Nick Pivetta, reports the New York Post. Pivetta grew up in British Columbia on the other side of Canada. He rejected the qualifying offer from the Red Sox and will require forfeiting draft pick/international bonus pool money to sign. We ranked Pivetta as the 28th-best free agent available this offseason. He's our seventh-best unsigned starter.

Toronto's rotation is sneaky thin at the moment. Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman showed signs of decline in 2024, José Berríos has worrisome underlying numbers, Alek Manoah is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and neither Bowden Francis nor Yariel Rodríguez has pitched a full big-league season. Pivetta would give the club some rotation depth and potentially more upside should his results begin to match the quality of his stuff.