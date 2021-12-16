The New York Yankees have signed veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor-league contract for 2022. The ongoing owner lockout has put a freeze on major-league transactions, but minor-league contracts such as this one are still executable even during the labor stoppage.

Inciarte, 31, played 52 games for the Braves this past season before being designated for assignment and released in late July. He was later signed by the Reds but didn't return to the majors.

Across parts of eight MLB seasons with the Diamondbacks and Braves, Inciarte has batted .280/.333/.383 (91 OPS+) with 42 home runs and 118 stolen bases in 857 games. A glove-first outfielder, Inciarte won a Gold Glove in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Inciarte has struggled badly at the plate over the last two seasons, albeit across a limited sample.

Should Inciarte manage to crack the Yankees' active roster, then he could provide depth at all three outfield positions and also be a backup plan for center fielder Aaron Hicks, who's returning from wrist surgery.

Of a similar vein is that the Padres have agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Nomar Mazara, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The contract includes an invitation to spring training.

Mazara, a right fielder who bats left-handed, struggled over the last two seasons in limited action for the White Sox and Tigers, respectively. However, he's not that far removed from a 2016-19 stretch for the Rangers that saw him average 24 home runs per 162 gams played. Mazara will turn 27 in late April. Should he make the San Diego roster, then he could see occasional platoon duty in place of Wil Myers in right.