MLB rumors: Yankees still interested in Josh Hader; Blue Jays, Red Sox discussing David Price trade

As baseball prepares to enter its usual holiday lull, 21 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including two of the top eight. The hot stove focus figures to shift to trades in the new year. Here are Sunday's latest hot stove rumors.

Yankees still interested in Hader

View Profile Josh Hader MIL • RP • 71 ERA 2.62 WHIP .81 IP 75 2/3 BB 20 K 138

The Yankees remain interested in Brewers closer Josh Hader, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. We first heard the two sides connected earlier this month. Heyman says teams are not convinced the Brewers will actually move Hader, and he suggests the Yankees could try to build a package around third baseman Miguel Andujar given Milwaukee's uncertainty at the hot corner.

Hader qualifies as a Super Two, meaning he will go through arbitration four times instead of the usual three, and he is projected to make close to $5 million next year. He's going to get expensive quick through arbitration and his trade value may never be higher than it is right now. The Yankees have a dominant bullpen, but there's always room for another great reliever on the roster.

Blue Jays, Red Sox talking Price trade

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 10 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.31 IP 107 1/3 BB 32 K 128

Could the Red Sox move David Price to an AL East rival? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Red Sox and Blue Jays are discussing a potential Price trade as Toronto explores all avenues to improve its rotation. Rosenthal says a trade is not imminent, however. Price made 11 starts with the Blue Jays in 2015 and is said to have loved his time with the team.

The Blue Jays are approximately $30 million under last year's Opening Day payroll even after adding Tanner Roark and Shun Yamaguchi this winter. The Red Sox, meanwhile, are looking to shed payroll. They need to unload $20 million or so to get under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. Price is owed $93 million through 2022 and Boston will have to eat money (or take back an expensive contract) to trade him.

Dodgers remain in contact about Betts

View Profile Mookie Betts BOS • RF • 50 BA .295 R 135 HR 29 RBI 80 SB 16

In addition to Indians stars Francisco Lindor and Mike Clevinger, the Dodgers remain in contact with the Red Sox about Mookie Betts, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Los Angeles has money to spend after missing out on Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon, so they can absorb what could be a $30 million arbitration salary for Betts, plus they have the prospects to trade.

Aside from signing Blake Treinen to a one-year "prove yourself" contract, it has been a quiet offseason for the Dodgers. Of course, they are still extremely good, and will go into 2020 as the overwhelming favorites to win the NL West even if they stand pat the rest of the winter. Still, they're looking to get over the hump and win a World Series, and Betts would surely help that cause.

Seven teams after Ryu

View Profile Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD • SP • 99 ERA 2.32 WHIP 1.01 IP 182 2/3 BB 24 K 163

Now that Dallas Keuchel is off the board, there are seven teams pursuing free agent southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Ryu is the only healthy and unsigned starting pitcher among our top 40 free agents. He is far and away the best available free-agent starter, and the demand for pitching always exceeds the supply, so Ryu is poised to cash in.

Among the teams with reported interest in Ryu this offseason are the Angels, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Dodgers, Twins, and White Sox, though it seems unlikely the White Sox will pursue Ryu after signing Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez. The Angels added Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran, and the Cardinals signed Korean southpaw Kwang-Hyun Kim.

White Sox talking to Encarnacion

View Profile Edwin Encarnacion NYY • 1B • 30 BA .244 R 81 HR 34 RBI 86 SB 0

The White Sox have been very active this offseason and it appears they are not done. Chicago has been talking to free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion since the Winter Meetings, reports 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. James McCann cooled off big time in the second half this past season and fits best as a backup catcher, so the DH spot is wide open.

Believe it or not, the White Sox received a .205/.285/.356 batting line from the DH spot this past season, which is abysmal. It also makes it an easy spot to upgrade. A one-year deal for a veteran bat like Encarnacion would improve the DH spot immensely in 2020, and also leave the long-term path clear for first base prospect Andrew Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft.

Angels open to adding more pitching

Angels GM Billy Eppler told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange Country Register, he is still open to adding pitching even after signing Teheran and trading for Bundy. "Any time you can use more pitching, and we'll follow along with that. If the opportunity presents itself, I think we'll be mindful and look to make acquisitions to be better wherever we can be better," Eppler said.

Shohei Ohtani's availability is a bit up in the air following Tommy John surgery -- Eppler indicated the Angels will ease him back into things on the mound rather than expect him to take the ball every five days at the outset of the season -- so Andrew Heaney is the only safe bet to join Bundy and Teheran in the Opening Day rotation. Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval are also rotation options.