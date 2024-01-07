We've now dipped our toes into 2024, and even though the countdown to pitchers and catchers reporting is on, it's still the offseason. Despite the relatively late hour, a number of notable free agents and trade targets remain available, and that means a steady supply of daily rumors. You can find Sunday's allotment just below.

Steinbrenner willing to add to Yankee rotation

The New York Yankees' big offseason move to date has been the blockbuster trade for outfielder Juan Soto, one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball. That still leaves the matter of an uncertain rotation behind ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

The Yankeees were heavily involved in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto bidding before he inked with the Dodgers, which suggests a willingness to spend big to improve that particular deficit. Indeed, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that owner Hal Steinbrenner is willing to greenlight a notable addition to the rotation. The Yankees have at least cursory interest in the top two remaining free-agent starters, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. As well, they're among the teams engaged with the White Sox on Dylan Cease, the ace whom Chicago is likely looking to deal. Heyman also adds that trade conversations with the Marlins about one of their rotation arms is on the radar. All signs point to the Yankees making a needle-moving addition to their corps of starters, and there are names still available who fit that particular bill.

Mets probably done addressing rotation

Speaking of New York rotations, the Mets going into 2024 under new lead exec David Stearns were tasked with addressing a rotation that saw Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer depart via deadline trades in 2023. Like the crosstown Yankees, the Mets were a heavy presence in the chase for Yamamoto, and indeed they reportedly matched the $325 million price tag on Yamamoto's Dodgers contract. Now, though, a less ambitious approach seems to be in place.

After signing reclamation project Luis Severino and trading for Adrian Houser earlier this offseason, the Mets on Sunday reportedly agreed to terms with veteran lefty Sean Manaea and his newfound upside. When it comes to the remaining noteworthy rotation arms out there, however, the Mets may be taking a pass. Will Sammon of the Athletic reports:

"At this point, the Mets seem unlikely to add another starting pitcher this offseason, according to people familiar with the club's thinking, however, it's possible they add depth via a minor-league signing or something similar."

This tracks with the general notion that the Mets, while realistically hoping for a bounceback 2024 in the tough NL East, are mostly focused on 2025 and beyond.