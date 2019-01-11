MLB rumors: Yankees tepid about Manny Machado as mystery team joins race
Here are the latest MLB hot stove rumors
Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than five weeks and there's still a group of free agents unsigned that could field a team that wouldn't be the worst in baseball. Something's going to have to start giving here pretty soon. Until then, we'll continue to watch the rumor mill like a hawk. Off we go.
Yankees 'mixed' on Machado
Are the Yankees officially out on Manny Machado? That much is uncertain. But, as Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports tweeted, New York's front office was "mixed" on the star shortstop, leaving them unlikely to offer the $300-million-plus he so desired.
Of course, that doesn't mean the Yankees wouldn't be willing to overcome their feelings if Machado is willing to sign at a steep discount. Heck, it doesn't even mean the Yankees would require a steep discount -- they could decide he's worth the gamble. For now, though, all indications are that the Yankees are not the front-runners for Machado -- and they seem less inclined to change that then they were entering the day.
Friday wasn't all bad for the Machado camp, though, as a mystery team has apparently surfaced in pursuit of his services:
Maybe this is just a clever ploy to get the White Sox and Phillies to bid against themselves. But jeez, it'd be nice to believe that more than a couple teams are interested in landing one of the best players in baseball.
Dodgers still in on Realmuto?
The Dodgers acquired catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon, and so it's fair to ask: what, if anything, does this mean for their pursuit of Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto?
The answer is … well, it's complicated. As Ken Rosenthal tweeted, there's no reason to believe Martin will preclude the Dodgers from continuing to try for Realmuto -- Martin is older and has declined in recent years. That doesn't, however, mean a Realmuto deal is imminent.
Rather, as Craig Mish of Sirius XM pointed out, the Marlins and Dodgers don't seem to have the best working relationship -- and the Marlins continue to insist upon Cody Bellinger in trade talks:
Asking big in trade talks is no sin -- or, at minimum, is a sin that every team commits -- but the Marlins holding steady to that ask is surprising. The Dodgers are highly unlikely to move on from Bellinger for the obvious reasons: Bellinger is young, inexpensive, and an important part of L.A.'s competitive aspirations, now and heading forward. Trading Bellinger for Realmuto would be self-defeating in a sense.
So, what are the chances the Dodgers land Realmuto? It all hinges on whether the Marlins are willing to adjust their ask.
Dodgers acquire Martin
As mentioned above, the Dodgers reunited with an old friend Friday, acquiring catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays in a small deal. Martin is expected, at least for the time being, to split time behind the dish with Austin Barnes. You can read more about that situation by clicking here.
Yankees sign LeMahieu
The Yankees signed an infielder on Friday -- just not the one everyone expected them to add. New York inked second baseman DJ LeMahieu to a two-year deal worth $24 million. LeMahieu joins Troy Tulowitzki as veteran additions to the ever-crowded Yankee infield. You can read more about that mess by clicking here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits walk-off homer
Tatis is having some fun in the Dominican Winter League
-
Arbitration deadline roundup
Mookie Betts and Jacob deGrom were the day's big winners
-
Dodgers land catcher Martin in trade
The Dodgers couldn't come to a trade agreement for Marlins' J.T. Realmuto
-
Pedroia set to start running next week
The 35-year-old will take a big step in recovery from his second knee procedure
-
Betts avoids arbitration w/ record deal
Betts, a second-time arbitration eligible player, gets a massive $9.5 million raise
-
Yankees, LeMahieu agree to two-year deal
The Yankees and free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu reportedly agreed on a two-year deal