MLB rumors: Yankees tepid about Manny Machado as mystery team joins race

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than five weeks and there's still a group of free agents unsigned that could field a team that wouldn't be the worst in baseball. Something's going to have to start giving here pretty soon. Until then, we'll continue to watch the rumor mill like a hawk. Off we go.

Yankees 'mixed' on Machado

Are the Yankees officially out on Manny Machado? That much is uncertain. But, as Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports tweeted, New York's front office was "mixed" on the star shortstop, leaving them unlikely to offer the $300-million-plus he so desired.

yanks execs were always said to be "mixed" on machado. hard to go to 300M, or even close, if you are sorta enthusiastic. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

Of course, that doesn't mean the Yankees wouldn't be willing to overcome their feelings if Machado is willing to sign at a steep discount. Heck, it doesn't even mean the Yankees would require a steep discount -- they could decide he's worth the gamble. For now, though, all indications are that the Yankees are not the front-runners for Machado -- and they seem less inclined to change that then they were entering the day.

Friday wasn't all bad for the Machado camp, though, as a mystery team has apparently surfaced in pursuit of his services:

Machado camp is telling some folks there’s a mystery team in addition to Chisox, Phils. Validity is unknown. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

Maybe this is just a clever ploy to get the White Sox and Phillies to bid against themselves. But jeez, it'd be nice to believe that more than a couple teams are interested in landing one of the best players in baseball.

Dodgers still in on Realmuto?

The Dodgers acquired catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays on Friday afternoon, and so it's fair to ask: what, if anything, does this mean for their pursuit of Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto?

The answer is … well, it's complicated. As Ken Rosenthal tweeted, there's no reason to believe Martin will preclude the Dodgers from continuing to try for Realmuto -- Martin is older and has declined in recent years. That doesn't, however, mean a Realmuto deal is imminent.

There is not a chance the 2019 version of Russell Martin would preclude the #Dodgers from continuing to pursue J.T. Realmuto. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2019

Rather, as Craig Mish of Sirius XM pointed out, the Marlins and Dodgers don't seem to have the best working relationship -- and the Marlins continue to insist upon Cody Bellinger in trade talks:

Once again, Dodgers & Marlins virtually no deals for years. Not a coincidence. Stanton talks were unproductive at best. Marlins current ask is Bellinger or nothing. Great fit for J.T. there for sure BUT more than meets the eye there IMO. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 11, 2019

Asking big in trade talks is no sin -- or, at minimum, is a sin that every team commits -- but the Marlins holding steady to that ask is surprising. The Dodgers are highly unlikely to move on from Bellinger for the obvious reasons: Bellinger is young, inexpensive, and an important part of L.A.'s competitive aspirations, now and heading forward. Trading Bellinger for Realmuto would be self-defeating in a sense.

So, what are the chances the Dodgers land Realmuto? It all hinges on whether the Marlins are willing to adjust their ask.

Dodgers acquire Martin

As mentioned above, the Dodgers reunited with an old friend Friday, acquiring catcher Russell Martin from the Blue Jays in a small deal. Martin is expected, at least for the time being, to split time behind the dish with Austin Barnes. You can read more about that situation by clicking here.

Yankees sign LeMahieu

The Yankees signed an infielder on Friday -- just not the one everyone expected them to add. New York inked second baseman DJ LeMahieu to a two-year deal worth $24 million. LeMahieu joins Troy Tulowitzki as veteran additions to the ever-crowded Yankee infield. You can read more about that mess by clicking here.