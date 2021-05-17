While the New York Yankees have fared much better of late -- they're 17-8 since their 5-10 start to the season -- they still have roster concerns, particularly in what's looking like a highly competitive AL East.

That brings us to this nugget from MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

As Morosi notes, the Yankees have struggled badly this season from the left side of plate. In particular, Yankee lefty bats and switch-hitters in 2021 have an OPS of just .472 against right-handed pitching. That kind of bottom-feeding figure can't possibly be sustained across a larger sample, but it does probably point to some underlying weaknesses.

Right now, the Yankees have just three lefty bats on the roster -- Brett Gardner, Tyler Wade, and Mike Ford -- and of those only Wade has produced at an adequate level in 2021. Lefty-swinging Rougned Odor and switch-hitter Aaron Hicks are each on the injured list, but neither promises to move the needle against right-handed pitching even when healthy.

The Yankees could probably use additional help in the outfield, and leading up to that July 30 deadline lefty bats like Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Joc Pederson of the Cubs could possibly be available. Gallo in particular would be a good fit for the Yankees. Anthony Santander is another potential possibility in the event that the Orioles are willing to trade within the division. Should the Yankees seek out infield help, then switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar of the Diamondbacks is a possible name of interest.

This is of course a fluid situation, and the trading block by late July could look quite different from the exercises in speculation presently making the rounds. What seems to be on more solid ground is that Yankees GM Brian Cashman will be seeking potency from the left side of the plate.