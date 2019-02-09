MLB rumors: Yankees willing to offer Manny Machado $220 million?; Ryan Madson contemplating retirement

Baseball season is lurking. The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and we're starting to see teams post social media photos of moving trucks heading to either Florida or Arizona with pitchers and catchers reporting in a few days, and yet we're still waiting more than a dozen needle-moving free agents to sign.

Let's round up the activity for the day here.

Yankees willing to offer Machado more than $200 million?

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • 3B • 8 BA .297 R 84 HR 37 RBI 107 SB 14

The Yankees have already added a few infielders this winter, in former Colorado Rockies double-play combination Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu. Yet New York continues to hold interest in Manny Machado. The latest, from MLB Network analyst Jim Duquette:

.@Jim_Duquette has the latest on the Yankees’ pursuit of Manny Machado 🌡 pic.twitter.com/ExZqqdghxq — SNY (@SNYtv) February 9, 2019

Duquette notes that he isn't sure if the Yankees have made an official offer (and made a clarification about his statements on Twitter), but believes the sides have discussed a seven- or eight-year deal worth around $220 million. He adds that he believes numerous teams are within that range, with one likely exceeding it.

Essentially, the Yankees hope to leverage Machado's reported desire to play for them -- to the extent that he's forced to take less money in order to do so. Shrewd business, perhaps, but not if Machado elects to take the highest offer.

The Yankees are currently projected to have a payroll just below the $200 million mark. If that holds, then 2019 will represent the third consecutive season they've entered the season with less than $200 million on the books. The Yankees had reduced their payroll in each of the prior two seasons -- ostensibly with an eye on landing a talent like Machado this winter.

Madson contemplating retirement

View Profile Ryan Madson LAD • RP • 50 ERA 5.47 WHIP 1.41 IP 52.2 BB 16 K 54

It was reported last week that free-agent reliever Ryan Madson was nearing a deal with an unspecified team. That transaction has yet to occur, and may never happen. Madson, per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, is considering hanging up his cleats.

Madson is coming off a season split between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished with a 77 ERA+ and 3.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 innings. Madson will turn 39 in August. If his career is over, it was a good one.