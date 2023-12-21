The offseason remains relatively slow for Major League Baseball and we're entering the "holiday break" zone where generally not a lot of stuff happens around Christmas and the New Year. There is still plenty of unfinished business, however, so maybe this year will be different and the stove will actually get hot again.

In the meantime, let's dive into the latest rumors, starting with the guy who could help jar things loose by signing.

Phillies make Yamamoto offer

The Phillies have made a formal offer to starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per multiple reports (mlb.com). Reports indicate the Phillies feel like they made a strong offer, though they also aren't expected to be the high bidder and aren't the favorites to sign him.

One of the few big free agent deals we've seen accepted so far this offseason came from the Phillies, as they re-signed starting pitcher Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million deal.

In looking at their current rotation, Yamamoto would make the Phillies utterly stacked. They already have Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker and Christopher Sánchez. If they signed Yamamoto, Suárez put together a full season of which he looks capable and Nola returned to form after a down 2023, they'd have four frontline starters. Hell, Walker has been an All-Star before.

The Phillies have stiff competition here, though. The Dodgers, Yankees and Mets are involved in the bidding while teams like the Giants, Red Sox and Blue Jays have also been mentioned.

Mariners, Guardians have discussed Naylor trade

The Seattle Mariners have discussed a trade with the Cleveland Guardians that would send first baseman Josh Naylor to Seattle, reports MLB Network. It appears the Mariners are looking to beef up their offense via trade instead of primarily free agency.

Naylor, 26, is still under team control for two more years before free agency. In 121 games last season, he hit .308/.354/.489 (133 OPS+) with 31 doubles, 17 homers, 97 RBI, 52 runs, 10 steals and 2.5 WAR.

If Naylor is traded, it would be difficult to view it as much more than a salary dump and Naylor isn't even expected to break the bank here in his second year of arbitration. It would likely be a precursor to a trade of Shane Bieber and possibly also Emmanuel Clase.

Should the Mariners land Naylor, he would make for a quality 1B/DH combo with Ty France.