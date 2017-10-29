MLB runs annual Stand up to Cancer spot during World Series Game 4

HOUSTON -- Each year during Game 4 of the World Series, Major League Baseball runs a stadium-wide spot for Stand Up To Cancer. This year was no different, as Houston's Minute Maid Park played host.

Every year it's a touching scene that's surely emotional for the millions of Americans who have either lost loved ones to cancer or have one or more dealing with it as they currently fight. It's a brief break from baseball to reflect on what matters more than anything else in life. And it's for a great cause, too.

Major League Baseball is a founding donor of Stand Up To Cancer and to date has raised and donated over $43 million committed to cancer research.

"Major League Baseball is proud that our partnership with Stand Up To Cancer is a prominent part of the celebration surrounding jewel events," commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We hope that launching this new public service announcement campaign alongside this year's World Series Stand Up moment will give added attention to the cause. Due to the great support from our fans, Clubs and players, Baseball continues the fight against this horrible disease."

"The leadership, compassion and generous commitment MLB has demonstrated and made is absolutely extraordinary," said SU2C Co-Founder Rusty Robertson. "For nearly a decade, MLB has been one of our biggest allies in leading a national movement for cutting-edge research and innovative cancer treatments to save lives. The sight of 50,000 people of all walks of life standing shoulder to shoulder with players, coaches, broadcasters, and owners, holding signs in honor of loved ones, has become one of the most indelible and moving tributes in all of sports and pop culture. It underscores how this terrible disease affects everyone, and it will take a powerful movement to end it."

Here's my perspective of the moment during Game 4 Saturday night. It's always a nice moment to see everyone banding together.

And for admittedly much better quality and watchability, here's the actual spot:

We all stand united in the fight against cancer & are honored to support @SU2C with @MLB.



An MLB-related note: Astros manager A.J. Hinch had Kevin Towers written on his card. As Diamondbacks general manager, Towers gave Hinch his first managerial job. It wasn't publicly known Towers had cancer until now. We wish him and everyone else affected by cancer nothing but the best.

Here's the new MLB ad for SU2C:

For more information or to donate, you can visit the official Stand Up To Cancer website.