If you're looking to make Braves vs. Mets picks for Wednesday's game, here's everything you need to know for constructing Mets vs. Braves parlay picks. It wasn't long ago that the Mets were in first place in the National League East and had the best record in the NL. After a 7-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, New York has lost 10 of its last 11 games. While still comfortably in a Wild Card position for now, the Mets sit 1.5 games behind division-leading Philadelphia heading into the third game of a four game set against Atlanta.

First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens. New York is a -157 favorite in the latest Mets vs. Braves odds at DraftKings, while the over-under is 9 runs. Before making any Braves vs. Mets picks, be sure to see the score prediction and Mets vs. Braves Same Game Parlay picks from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert and Early Edge personality who has nailed two golf winners in the last month and finished among the top three college football experts on the site. A jack-of-all-trades, Cohen is a daily baseball bettor who has never turned down the opportunity to make and bet parlays.

Braves vs. Mets SGP picks for Wednesday



Mets Run Line -1.5 (+133)

Francisco Lindor 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-165)

Brandon Nimmo 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-140)

Juan Soto 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Pete Alonso 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs (-150)

5-leg SGP odds: +600 (odds subject to change)

Braves vs. Mets score prediction: Mets 8, Braves 2

Cohen's Analysis: In doing some research on this game, I saw that Didier Fuentes' lifetime record in the minor leagues is 4-18, not to mention he lost his first MLB start in Miami last Friday night. The 20 year old may have brighter days but tonight likely won't be one of them. Along with fading Fuentes' Braves, I'm adding the projected top four lineup stack for New York: Lindor-Nimmo-Soto-Alonso to get at least two hits, runs, or RBIs each. In the last seven days, these four players have combined for 8 home runs, 13 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and 26 hits. I think they tee off on Fuentes, who should be soon optioned back to AAA for more seasoning. Heck, I could see a scenario in which these four props are cashed by the players' second at bats! On the other side, I expect the veteran Clay Holmes to fare better than his last start in Atlanta, where he surrendered three earned runs in 4.2 innings and walked six batters. This has all the makings of a blowout victory for the frustrated Mets, whose fans are dismayed to say the least right now. All of these MLB picks can be played at FanDuel with a FanDuel promo code, which offers up to $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

