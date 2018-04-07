MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Bogaerts continues hot start
Keep it locked right here for everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're one week and two days into the 2018 season and it's starting to feel like business as usual. The pomp and circumstance is mostly in the rear-view mirror -- the Cubs are the only team that has yet to play a home game in 2018 -- and that day-in, day-out grind of the 162-game season is setting in. Here's everything you need to know about the Saturday in MLB.
Saturday's scores
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
New York Mets at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bogaerts continues red hot start
After a disappointing end to last season, during which he played through a hand injury, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has come out of the gate like gangbusters in 2018. Bogaerts went into Saturday afternoon's game 11 for 32 (.344) with six doubles in seven games so far this year.
Then, in the first inning Saturday, Bogaerts drove in two runs with a double to left field. One inning later, he hammered a pitch over the Green Monster for a grand slam.
No doubt about it! ❌ pic.twitter.com/5qpKjnzobA— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2018
The double left Bogaerts' bat at 109.0 mph, the homer at 109.9 mph. Last season Bogaerts had 11 total batted balls at 109 mph or greater, and only two after July 31. His hand is healthy, and he looks as locked in at the plate as at any point in his career right now.
Nationals' Martinez earns first ejection
Home plate umpire Marty Foster apparently thought a couple thousands fans headed to Nationals Park to see him Saturday afternoon. In the third inning Foster ejected Anthony Rendon, who tossed his bat aside after taking a borderline pitch for a called strike three. Replays showed Rendon didn't say anything; he just tossed his bat aside. Foster ejected him anyway.
Nationals rookie manager Dave Martinez of course came out of the dugout to protect his player, and he was ejected by Foster as well. Martinez made sure to get his money's worth.
And now Nationals fans are aware Foster is behind the plate Saturday.
Quick hits
- The Yankees placed both LHP CC Sabathia (hip) and 3B Brandon Drury (migraines) on the 10-day DL. The Yankees now have eight players on the disabled list. They're already had to dip deep into the farm system for help this season.
- 1B Miguel Cabrera is back in the Tigers' lineup Saturday. He left Thursday's game with a minor hip issue suffered rounding first base. Cabrera sat out Friday's game and has since been cleared to the return to the lineup.
- The Nationals designated LHP Enny Romero for assignment and placed C Miguel Montero on the paternity list, the team announced. C Jhonatan Solano and IF Matt Reynolds were called up in corresponding moves.
- 1B Anthony Rizzo is out of the Cubs' lineup again Sunday. He missed Friday's game with a minor back issue as well. The Cubs don't expect Rizzo to miss much time and are being cautious more than anything.
- Both DH Nelson Cruz (ankle) and C Mike Zunino (oblique) are progressing well, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. The club hopes to have both back for the start of their next homestand Friday, reports MLB.com.
- The Orioles placed OF Colby Rasmus on the the 10-day DL with a hip injury, the club announced. He pinch-hit and suffered the injury at some point Friday night. RHP Jimmy Yacabonis was called up in a corresponding move.
Live Updates
-
Injuries testing Yankees' depth early
The Yankees placed two more players on the disabled list Saturday
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 7: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
CC exits with injured hip, getting MRI
The Yankees are already facing injury problems in 2018
-
Mets vs. Nationals odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Mets vs. Nationals game 10,000 times
-
Yankees vs. Orioles odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Orioles vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
MLB Friday: Yanks lose wild one
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action