MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Bogaerts continues hot start

We're one week and two days into the 2018 season and it's starting to feel like business as usual. The pomp and circumstance is mostly in the rear-view mirror -- the Cubs are the only team that has yet to play a home game in 2018 -- and that day-in, day-out grind of the 162-game season is setting in. Here's everything you need to know about the Saturday in MLB.

Saturday's scores

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bogaerts continues red hot start

After a disappointing end to last season, during which he played through a hand injury, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has come out of the gate like gangbusters in 2018. Bogaerts went into Saturday afternoon's game 11 for 32 (.344) with six doubles in seven games so far this year.

Then, in the first inning Saturday, Bogaerts drove in two runs with a double to left field. One inning later, he hammered a pitch over the Green Monster for a grand slam.

No doubt about it! ❌ pic.twitter.com/5qpKjnzobA — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2018

The double left Bogaerts' bat at 109.0 mph, the homer at 109.9 mph. Last season Bogaerts had 11 total batted balls at 109 mph or greater, and only two after July 31. His hand is healthy, and he looks as locked in at the plate as at any point in his career right now.

Nationals' Martinez earns first ejection

Home plate umpire Marty Foster apparently thought a couple thousands fans headed to Nationals Park to see him Saturday afternoon. In the third inning Foster ejected Anthony Rendon, who tossed his bat aside after taking a borderline pitch for a called strike three. Replays showed Rendon didn't say anything; he just tossed his bat aside. Foster ejected him anyway.

Nationals rookie manager Dave Martinez of course came out of the dugout to protect his player, and he was ejected by Foster as well. Martinez made sure to get his money's worth.

Here’s how you go out after your first career ejection pic.twitter.com/kiwtp7ultn — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 7, 2018

And now Nationals fans are aware Foster is behind the plate Saturday.

Quick hits

Live Updates