MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves, D-Backs clash in playoff race

The final Saturday of the first half includes wall-to-wall baseball. With 16 games on tap, there'll be a game on from just after noon until after midnight on the east coast.

Saturday's scores

Brewers at Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET Game 1 (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. ET Game 2 (GameTracker)

Nationals at Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Cardinals, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Braves, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Dodgers. 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Indians, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Orioles, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rockies, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Giants, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves, Diamondbacks continue pivotal series

The Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 2-1 on Friday night, complicating the race for the second wild card by moving to 52-43 -- or one win more than the Braves have.

The Braves still own the spot despite having one fewer win than the D-Backs. How? By virtue of having two fewer losses, at 51-41. With a win on Saturday, Arizona would technically move ahead of the Braves as it pertains to winning percentage. As such, Saturday is a big game.

It doubles as a big pitching matchup. Zack Greinke will take on Sean Newcomb in a battle of contrasting styles. The wily vet Greinke is all about command, whereas Newcomb is all about overpowering the opposition to erase his walks. We'll see which approach works best Saturday.

Cleveland eyes series win against Yankees

Cleveland tends to get overlooked in the American League because they don't have as good of a record or roster as the Yankees, Red Sox, and Astros. Yet with a win on Saturday, they'll have wrapped up the first half with a series win against the same Yankees squad who upended them last postseason.

Cleveland topped the Yankees 6-5 on Friday night behind a strong performance from Shane Bieber, who allowed three runs across seven innings. They'll hope for a similar outing from Mike Clevinger. He'll be going up against CC Sabathia.

Fulmer, Wheeler audition for contenders

As with Friday, a few interesting trade pieces will be on display on Saturday.

Michael Fulmer, the Tigers right-hander who has been tied to the Yankees, will take on the Astros in an intriguing matchup. Fulmer has a 4.11 ERA and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the season. He has recorded consecutive quality starts, against the Cubs and Rangers, but needless to say the Astros will be a big-time test.

Zack Wheeler of the Mets, meanwhile, will face the Nationals. He enters Saturday with a 4.42 ERA and 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Wheeler last faced Washington back in April. He recorded a quality start in a losing effort.

Quick hits

The Brewers placed OF/1B Eric Thames and SP Junior Guerra on the disabled list.

The Angels signed RHP Junichi Tazawa to a minor-league deal.

