MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves look to lock up Nationals series

Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of baseball, though rain threatens several East Coast games. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Braves looking to take series from Nationals

By late May/early June standards, the Braves and Nationals are playing an important four-game series at SunTrust Park this weekend. The two teams went into the series separated by a half-game atop the NL East, and now, after back-to-back wins, the Braves hold a 1 1/2-game division lead. Still lots of baseball to be played, but being 1 1/2 games up beats being 1 1/2 games back.

Atlanta's pitching was the difference in the first two games of the series. Sean Newcomb allowed two runs in seven innings in Thursday's win, and on Friday, Mike Foltynewicz continued his breakout season with a two-hit shutout. He struck out 11. On paper though, Saturday's pitching matchup is decidedly in the Nationals' favor as Gio Gonzalez (6-2, 2.10 ERA) is set to take on Brandon McCarthy (5-2, 5.02 ERA).

It's advantage Nats on paper. We'll see how it plays out on the field.

ALDS rematch continues to Houston

Two months into the 2018 season, it is becoming increasingly clear the three best teams in baseball reside in the American League. Two of them, the Red Sox and Astros, are playing a four-game series in Minute Maid Park this weekend. The third team, the Yankees, has been squeezing in a few innings around rain delays in Baltimore.

The BoSox and 'Stros met in the ALDS last year -- Houston won that series in four games, I'm sure you remember -- and, so far this weekend, the Astros lead the rematch two games to none. Lance McCullers Jr. bested Drew Pomeranz on Thursday and Gerrit Cole outdueled Chris Sale on Friday, though neither was at his best. Carlos Correa went deep in both games.

Saturday's pitching matchup features two former teammates: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA) and David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA). They played together for a year with the Tigers. Price is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime. Verlander? He's as good as ever.

Quick hits

Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner will be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Bumgarner has not pitched this season after a comebacker broke his pinky in spring training.

Live team updates