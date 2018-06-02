MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves look to lock up Nationals series
Plus an ALDS rematch continues in Houston and everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of baseball, though rain threatens several East Coast games. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Brewers at White Sox, 2:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Royals, 2:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals, 2:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Orioles, 4:05 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Twins, 4:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Tigers, 4:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Braves, 4:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Astros, 7:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Mets, 7:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 7:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Padres, 8:40 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels, 9:07 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Giants, 10:05 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Diamondbacks, 10:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Mariners, 10:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Braves looking to take series from Nationals
By late May/early June standards, the Braves and Nationals are playing an important four-game series at SunTrust Park this weekend. The two teams went into the series separated by a half-game atop the NL East, and now, after back-to-back wins, the Braves hold a 1 1/2-game division lead. Still lots of baseball to be played, but being 1 1/2 games up beats being 1 1/2 games back.
Atlanta's pitching was the difference in the first two games of the series. Sean Newcomb allowed two runs in seven innings in Thursday's win, and on Friday, Mike Foltynewicz continued his breakout season with a two-hit shutout. He struck out 11. On paper though, Saturday's pitching matchup is decidedly in the Nationals' favor as Gio Gonzalez (6-2, 2.10 ERA) is set to take on Brandon McCarthy (5-2, 5.02 ERA).
It's advantage Nats on paper. We'll see how it plays out on the field.
ALDS rematch continues to Houston
Two months into the 2018 season, it is becoming increasingly clear the three best teams in baseball reside in the American League. Two of them, the Red Sox and Astros, are playing a four-game series in Minute Maid Park this weekend. The third team, the Yankees, has been squeezing in a few innings around rain delays in Baltimore.
The BoSox and 'Stros met in the ALDS last year -- Houston won that series in four games, I'm sure you remember -- and, so far this weekend, the Astros lead the rematch two games to none. Lance McCullers Jr. bested Drew Pomeranz on Thursday and Gerrit Cole outdueled Chris Sale on Friday, though neither was at his best. Carlos Correa went deep in both games.
Saturday's pitching matchup features two former teammates: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA) and David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA). They played together for a year with the Tigers. Price is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime. Verlander? He's as good as ever.
Quick hits
- Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner will be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Bumgarner has not pitched this season after a comebacker broke his pinky in spring training.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mariners troll fans into All-Star votes
Good trolling or pure evil?
-
MLB Friday: Sale-Cole matchup a dud
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Farquhar throws ceremonial first pitch
Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage on April 20
-
Betts placed on DL
Betts missed five games before finally heading to the DL
-
Cardinals vs. Pirates odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Pirates-Cardinals 10,000 times
-
What Kershaw to DL means for rotation
Scott Alexander isn't Clayton Kershaw, but he'll get a start all the same