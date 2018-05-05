MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cardinals' costly win vs. Cubs, Yankees the hottest team in MLB

An extremely busy Friday featured, among other things, career hit No. 3,000 for Albert Pujols and a combined no-hitter in Monterrey, Mexico. Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of MLB action, including the second game of the three-game 2018 MLB Mexico Series. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Cardinals walk it off versus Cubs, but it was costly

The Cardinals and Cubs played the second game of their three-game weekend set at Busch Stadium on Saturday. The Cardinals took the opener on Friday night after a ninth-inning comeback attempt by the visitors, but on Saturday it was the Cubs who forged an early lead.

Chicago took a 4-0 lead in the second, the Cardinals tied it with a big fourth, and then homers by Javier Baez in the sixth and Anthony Rizzo in the seventh gave the Cubs a two-run cushion. The Cardinals clawed back in the ninth, and a clutch, two-run double by Marcel Ozuna tied it up again, this time at 6-6. With that, Cubs closer Brandon Morrow not only blew his first save opportunity of the season but also allowed his first runs of the season.

All of that brings us to the home half of the 10th. One on, no outs for Kolten Wong ...

Sending the opposing fans home feeling blue! #STLCardspic.twitter.com/A5AuHQy8xe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2018

Wong was struggling pretty badly this season just prior to that walk-off bomb (the third walk-off homer of his career), so he no doubt relished that one. Speaking of which ...

Kolten Wong to @TheCatOnFox: “A lot of Cubs fans came out. I’m glad we could piss them off today. Cardinals Nation, let’s go baby.” — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) May 5, 2018

Yep, the rivalry is alive and well.

Alive but not particularly well are a number of Cardinal core contributors. This was a big win for St. Louis -- for the moment they have a one-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central -- but it came at a cost ...

CF Tommy Pham was forced to leave the game after his first plate appearance because of groin tightness. Pham missed a bit of time earlier this season with a groin issue.

C Yadier Molina departed late in the game after Jordan Hicks bounced a pitch directly in his rascal basket.

CL Bud Norris left with an undisclosed injury in the 10th.

As for the Molina injury, we'll reluctantly roll some tape ...

Yadier Molina has exited the game. pic.twitter.com/ryrFmDc60p — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 5, 2018

And keep in mind that Hicks regularly hits triple digits. Also, don't forget that setup man Dominic Leone exited Friday night's game with a biceps issue. No doubt, the Cardinals are most pleased to take the first two games of this key series, but some roster moves are likely forthcoming.

Yankees win for 14th time in last 15 games

The hottest team in baseball right? The Yankees and it ain't close. New York beat the Indians on Saturday afternoon for their 14th win in their last 15 games. No other team has more than nine wins during that span. This is the first 14-1 stretch for the Yankees since their 114-win season in 1998.

This is the Yankees first 14-1 stretch since June 24-July 12, 1998 and their first with a run differential of at least +58 since July 4-20, 1954 (14-1, +63) — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 5, 2018

Saturday's win was all about capitalizing on mistakes. The following all happened in that fifth inning to help the Yankees put four runs on the board:

Trevor Bauer walked No. 8 hitter and backup catcher Austin Romine with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Francisco Lindor botched a potential inning-ending 6-4-3 double play ball and instead made two errors on the play, and allowed two runs to score. Here's the video.

Manager Terry Francona didn't challenge a tag play at third base that would've ended the inning and taken a run off the board. Here's the video.



The Yankees scored four runs while getting just a single base hit in that fifth inning. The hit didn't even drive in run. The runs scored scored on a walk, Lindor's errors, and the sac fly. Add in a solid start from Sonny Gray and dominant bullpen work and you get yet another Yankees win.

View Profile Sonny Gray NYY • SP • 55 April 5 vs. Indians IP 6 H 4 R 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 7

There are two impressive things about New York's 14-1 stretch. One, they've done it in 15 days. No off-days mixed in at all. And two, the Yankees have beaten good teams. This 14-1 stretch includes a four-game sweep of the Twins, a three-game sweep of the Angels, three wins in four games against the Astros in Houston, and now wins in the first two games against the Indians. They're not beating up a bunch of rebuilding clubs.

The Yankees sat 7 1/2 games behind the Red Sox at the start of this 14-1 stretch and they are now just 1/2 game behind the BoSox heading into Boston's game Saturday night. The Red Sox started the season 17-2, remember. Literally the best start in franchise history. Their lead is already down to a 1/2 game.

Oh, and by the way, the Yankees and Red Sox open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Nationals looking to extend winning streak

It has not been a great start to the 2018 season for the Nationals. They came into Saturday with a 17-16 record and a plus-24 run differential, and they had to win their last six games just to get their record over .500. The six-game winning streak is baseball's longest at the moment.

Bryce Harper's shift to the leadoff spot does not coincide perfectly with a six-game winning streak -- he's hit leadoff the last four games -- but he has had a big impact since the lineup change. Harper is 6 for 17 (.353) with four homers in four games as a leadoff hitter. The team's overall run production is up too:

Four games with Harper at leadoff: 7.75 runs per game

7.75 runs per game All other games: 4.34 runs per game

Of course, we're talking about four games here, and I doubt Harper at leadoff is the long-term plan. The Nationals are getting some more lineup help Saturday though. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been activated off the disabled list, the team announced, which gives the lineup that much more punch. Rendon had been out since April 13 after fouling a pitch into his toe.

For now, Harper at leadoff seems to be working, and the Nationals have rattled off six straight wins to get their arrow pointed in the right direction. Tanner Roark will be on the mound Saturday as Washington looks for their first seven-game winning streak since last April.

Quick hits

Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani will start Sunday, the team announced. Ohtani has not pitched since rolling his ankle running through first base last week. He has been in the lineup at DH the last few days.

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session and will indeed start Monday as scheduled, manager Mickey Callaway told the New York Times. deGrom left his last start with a hyperextended left elbow after swinging and missing at the plate.

The White Sox placed 2B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day DL with hamstring tightness, the team announced. He left Friday's game with the injury. The team is being cautious and Moncada is not expected to miss much time

Cardinals OF Tommy Pham left Saturday's game with groin tightness, the club announced. Pham's been dealing with a nagging groin issue for several days now and it flared up against Saturday.

Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was activated off the family medical leave list, the team announced. He is scheduled to start Saturday night. LHP Bobby Poyner was sent down in a corresponding move.

The Brewers traded RHP Oliver Drake to the Indians for cash, the team announced. Drake allowed nine runs in 12 2/3 innings for Milwaukee before being designated for assignment earlier this week.

Padres C Austin Hedges will rest 7-10 days to see whether his elbow inflammation improves, according to The Athletic. If it doesn't, the Padres will send him for tests to determine whether he has ligament damage.

Cardinals RHP Alex Reyes pitched in an extended spring training game Friday, reports MLB.com. He's expected to make his next start in High Class-A. Reyes is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs signed OF Lane Adams to a minor league contract, the team announced. Adams opened the season with the Braves and went 4 for 17 (.235) with a homer before being released.

Live team updates