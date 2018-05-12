MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Chris Archer's woes continue

Thanks to doubleheaders in Baltimore and Detroit, Saturday's schedule features a whopping 17 ball games. The more baseball the better, I say. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Archer slips again

Chris Archer entered Saturday's start with a 5.32 ERA. You would think a matchup against the last-place Orioles would be just what he needed to get on track. You would think wrong.

Though Archer lasted seven innings, the rest of his results were putrid. He allowed six runs on seven hits, including three home runs -- one by Manny Machado, the others by Jonathan Schoop. Archer recorded just four strikeouts, or one more than the three walks he issued.

Archer's ERA is now at 5.64 through his first nine starts. Fair to say the Rays, who figure to weigh offers for Archer at the deadline, have to be disappointed with their ace.

Yankees outlast A's

The Yankees suffered a second consecutive loss on Friday, giving them their first losing streak since early April. They corrected for that on Saturday, edging out the A's in extras.

Domingo German, who impressed in his first big-league start, had a rough afternoon. He yielded six runs over five innings. The Yankees nonetheless entered the ninth tied. Manager Aaron Boone brought in closer Aroldis Chapman, who walked three batters but found his way out of the inning without giving up a run.

The pivotal (and controversial) play saw Brett Gardner throw out Matt Chapman at the plate -- Chapman was originally called safe before replay overturned the ruling on the field:

The Yankees would later walk off on a Neil Walker single, his second hit of the afternoon.

Price returns to Red Sox's rotation



Earlier this week Red Sox southpaw David Price missed a start against the Yankees with numbness in his fingers. That was potentially very bad news, but fortunately for Price, he was diagnosed with only a minor case of carpal tunnel syndrome. He is receiving treatment, and to make the masses happy, he'll cut back on playing video games.

Price returned to the mound Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, his home for the second half of the 2015 season. He started this season with seven scoreless innings in back-to-back starts against the Rays. It has been all downhill for Price since:



IP H R ER BB K HR First two starts 14 7 0 0 3 10 0 Last five starts 23 29 24 21 13 22 4 Total 37 36 24 21 16 32 4

That's a 5.11 ERA overall. Opponents have hit .309/.394/.543 against Price in his last five starts, which is only slightly worse than what Freddie Freeman is hitting so far this season (.319/.420/.546). Egads. Price has been in a rut. No doubt about it.

On Saturday, Price got back on proper footing -- sort of. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, walking three, and permitting two runs to score. Price did strike out six, and he departed with the Red Sox ahead. Given how Boston has struggled to win games lately -- they entered the day losers of three of their past four -- and how Price has pitched lately, both sides will take it.

Padres DFA Headley

Despite being the Padres' second highest paid player, third baseman Chase Headley was designated for assignment on Saturday. You can read more about that here.

Hess makes MLB debut on short rest

Saturday afternoon, Orioles pitching prospect David Hess made his MLB debut in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hess struggled early, allowing three runs in the first inning. Yet he recovered as the day burnt on, finishing his start with six innings, six hits, three strikeouts and zero starts. Hess relied heavily on his secondary offerings, with his fastball representing just 34 of his 101 pitches, per Statcast. He did get 13 swinging strikes on his slider/cutter and changeup, however, suggesting the backward approached worked.

The big-league debut was not easy for Hess -- he made it on short rest, having pitched for the team's Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday. That means he started Saturday with three days of rest rather than the usual four.

MLB.com ranks Hess as the No. 18 prospect in Baltimore's system, saying "his high-effort delivery and lack of an out pitch" create questions about whether he is best suited for the bullpen long-term.

On Saturday, Hess showed why he might be a short-term rotation option.

Quick hits

The Blue Jays placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day DL with shoulder fatigue, the team announced. He missed time with a shoulder issue in spring training as well. Stroman has a 7.71 ERA in seven starts and 37 1/3 innings this year.

The Orioles placed RHP Chris Tillman on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain, the team announced. He has had a brutal season so far, pitching to a 10.46 ERA in seven starts and 26 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia hopes to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, reports the Boston Globe. Pedroia had offseason knee surgery and the recovery timetable put him on track to return in late May or early June.

Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon is hopeful he will make his next start, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Taillon was removed from Friday's start with a laceration on his right index finger.

Reds top prospect 3B Nick Senzel has been placed on the minor league disabled list with vertigo, reports MLB.com. "We're being very cautious with Nick," said president of baseball operations Dick Williams.

