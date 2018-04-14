MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cobb rocked in Orioles debut

Saturday promised us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, but Mother Nature/la belle dame sans merci decided that would not the case. A pair of games have been banged (more on that below), but that still leaves us with pretty much wall-to-wall baseball. Let's jump right in ...

Cobb gets rocked in Orioles debut

Like a lot of free agents, right-hander Alex Cobb was presented with a slow-to-develop market this winter. He wound up signing a $57 million pact with the Orioles, but the deal wasn't finalized until March 21. That's why Cobb worked four simulated games and then threw six innings back in Sarasota before being activated. As his first start as an Oriole, the 30-year-old Cobb drew the Red Sox, who entered Saturday ranking second in the AL in OPS, in Fenway.

Did things go well for Cobb? No, things did not go well for Cobb ...

View Profile Alex Cobb BAL • SP • 17 vs. BOS, 4/14 IP 3 H 10 R 8 SO 0 BB 1 HR 2

Notable among the many wounds inflicted upon Cobb by the Bostons was this laser off the bat of Hanley Ramirez ...

Cobb's ERA as an Oriole now stands at 17.18, and he hasn't struck out any of the 21 batters he's faced. To some extent, this can be explained away. He was facing a tough lineup and was coming off nothing even remotely close to his usual spring routine. Cobb will get better -- how could he not? -- but the Orioles still don't look like anything resembling contenders.

The Year of the Postponement continues apace

As noted and as you can see above, two of Saturday's games got 86'd because of rain (including a White Sox-Twins game for the second straight day). This, as you may have noticed, has been a running theme in the early going of the 2018 season. The two postponements on Saturday bring to 2018 total to 14 postponed games thus far. Saturday is also the 17th day of the regular season, so we're approaching an average of one postponement per day. That's ... a lot.

Consider that, per this Forbes piece, MLB had 25 total postponements in 2016. Last season, that figure increased to 39 postponements (according to this writer's manual count). Weather-based postponements tend to be far more frequent in the early spring and early fall, so the pace set thus far in 2018 doesn't figure to hold. Starting the season a bit earlier this year likely didn't help matters, and neither did having the Tigers open at home (the Tigers have already had four rain-/snow-outs this season).

Now let's apply some context via this action-news table ...

Season Total postponements within first 17 days 2016 8 2017 5 2018 14



Yeah, that's a blistering pace thus far in 2018. The good news is that, starting 2018, the regular season spans 187 days, which means four additional off days relative to prior years. That, in turn, means a little more flexibility in terms of rescheduling postponed games. If early trends are any guide, then they'll need those extra days.

It's way too soon to declare the 2018 season an outlier or trendsetter when it comes to baseball-unfriendly weather conditions, but it's certainly been one of the subplots thus far.

Blackmon comes back strong

Charlie Blackmon entered Saturday's tilt against the Nationals with a 2018 slash line of .282/.391/.641 (165 OPS+). That's a fitting follow-up to his 2017, which earned him a fifth-place finish in the NL MVP balloting. It's also the kind of production that earned him a nine-figure contract extension earlier this spring.

However, Blackmon also entered Saturday's contest coming off a four-game absence, the result of a quad injury. Still and yet, the Colorado fly-catcher did this to no less a moundsman than Max Scherzer ...

Charlie Blackmon vs Max Scherzer? Advantage Blackmon.



via @MLBpic.twitter.com/AdaaFiYwex — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 14, 2018

Not exactly a towering blast, but it left the bat at 100 mph. Also, it's Scherzer.

On another level, it's good for the Rox to get Blackmon back and picking up where he left off because Nolan Arenado on Saturday began serving a five-game suspension stemming from the recent brawl with the Padres. Those five games cover two at the Nats (counting Saturday's) and then three at the possibly-good Pirates. Since the Rockies have designs on returning to the postseason in 2018, it's good for their purposes to have Blackmon back for that stretch.

It's easy to dismiss said stretch as a mere five out of 162 games, but as the era of the second wild card has taught us, these days playoff berths tend to be decided by very thin margins. Every game counts, especially these days.

Quick hits

The Orioles have recalled RHP Alex Cobb, who will make his O's debut on Saturday. To make room on the active roster, the club has placed 2B Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day DL with an oblique strain.

Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has dropped his appeal of the five-game suspension stemming from last week's brawl with the Padres. He'll begin serving his suspension on Saturday.

The Pirates have claimed LHP Enny Romero off waivers from the Nationals.

The Padres have claimed LHP Tyler Webb off waivers from the Brewers.

The Nationals have released C Miguel Montero.

