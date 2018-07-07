MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs finally beat Reds

We've got a nice little Saturday here, so let's get right to it.

Cubs take one from Reds

On Sunday, May 20, the Cubs beat the Reds to take a series in Cincy. They followed that up by losing two games to the Indians, but since then, the Cubs had been going pretty damn well. In fact, they've been excellent, entering Saturday 24-10 since then.

Wait, no. That's not right. They were 24-10 against teams not named the Reds and 24-15 overall. After the Reds, again, beat the Cubs on Friday, it was five in a row that the Reds had taken from the Cubs.

That changed on Saturday, as the Cubs snapped the Reds' winning streak against them in an 8-7 slugfest that saw Javier Baez go 4 for 5 with a homer and two runs batted in. Ben Zobrist also drove in a pair of runs.

The Cubs won despite a lopsided pitching matchup that favored the Reds. Matt Harvey allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings while Tyler Chatwood permitted seven runs and four walks in 5 2/3 frames of his own. Nonetheless, the Cubs were able to score five runs off three Reds relievers, including three off Amir Garrett.

Well, hello, Phillies

Look atop the NL East right now and you'll see a virtual tie between two of the more surprising teams in the league this year in the Phillies and Braves. By virtue of .002 in percentage points, however, the technical leader is the Philadelphia Phillies. They are going right at the moment, for sure.

As we could do with most teams, the Phillies right now are a reminder at just how long the baseball season is. Go back to just June 9. The Phillies lost 12-3 that day, the day after losing 12-4. They were stuck in a serious rut and had fallen 4 1/2 games out. They were only two games over .500.

Since then, the Phillies are 16-7. Only the Astros and Reds (seriously, and we'll get to them) have been better since.

The Phillies are set up to keep playing well to the All-Star break, too. They get the struggling Pirates again on Saturday and then Sunday. Then comes a four-game series with the Mets, a makeup game against the Orioles and a three-game series against the Marlins.

Man, the Phillies could really get fat here heading to the break and move into the second half with some serious momentum.

Astros summon Tucker

The already-amazing Astros are calling up a top-20 prospect in outfielder Kyle Tucker. In 80 Triple-A games this season, he hit .306/.371/.520 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 66 RBI, 62 runs and 14 steals. That sounds like a pretty good fantasy performer, right?

Kyle Tucker is coming up today. He has been among the top prospects to stash for a while now but is still only 45 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues. Could be a five-category guy, so he's pretty close to must-add. — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) July 7, 2018

Yes, sir.

And the rich get richer.

Quick hits

The Giants placed second baseman Joe Panik on the disabled list due to an injury to his groin that was suffered Friday night, As a corresponding move, they purchased the contract of infielder Chase d'Arnaud from Triple-A Sacramento. Also, pitcher Chris Stratton was placed on the DL and Jeff Samardzija was activated from the DL in order to start Saturday's game.

Youngster Clint Frazier was again brought up from the minors by the Yankees, with reliever David Hale being designated for assignment.

The Twins released 2016 NL home run champion Chris Carter. He was hitting .187/.299/.423 in Triple-A.

