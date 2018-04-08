MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs stage ninth-inning shocker

We're one week and two days into the 2018 season and it's starting to feel like business as usual. The pomp and circumstance is mostly in the rear-view mirror -- the Cubs are the only team that has yet to play a home game in 2018 -- and that day-in, day-out grind of the 162-game season is setting in. Here's everything you need to know about the Saturday in MLB.

Saturday's scores

New York Yankees 8, Baltimore Orioles 3 (box score)

New York Mets 3,Washington Nationals 2 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 10, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 6, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)

Seattle Mariners 11, Minnesota Twins 4 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 1, Cleveland Indians 0 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs stun Brewers in ninth

For a quick second, it looked like the Brewers were going to do it again. Coming into Saturday, the Brewers had won five games, and four of those came thanks to either a comeback or breaking a tie in their final at-bat. When the Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth against the Cubs on Saturday, breaking a 1-1 tie, it looked like a familiar formula.

Instead, the Cubs gave the Brewers a taste of their own medicine. Of course, the Brewers helped. Here's the blow-by-blow after Tommy La Stella popped out to start the ninth:

Victor Caratini reached on an infield single that was just fortunately placed, but Orlando Arcia threw the ball out of play, so the tying run advanced to second and Addison Russell came in to pinch run.

Jason Heyward walked.

Javier Baez reached on a hard ground ball to third base that would leak through Travis Shaw's legs. The second error of the inning loaded the bases with one out.

Ben Zobrist reached on a dribbler that no one could get to in time. Another infield single and this one tied the game.

Ian Happ singled to the left center gap, scoring two more runs. Happ would advance to second on the throw home. 4-2 Cubs.

Kris Bryant was intentionally walked with the pitcher spot (thanks to a double switch) coming up next.

Jon Lester pinch hit(!) and laid a beautiful bunt down the first-base line with two strikes, scoring Zobrist. 5-2 Cubs.

As noted, some of that was bad luck, some self-inflicted by the Brewers, but Happ and Lester deserve credit for getting the job done while the others deserved credit for putting the ball in play. Good things happen when you don't strike out.

The Cubs now lead the series two games to one with the Sunday finale looming between the two NL Central hopefuls. Saturday means the Brewers fall to 5-4 with the Cubs moving to 4-4 on the young season.

Bogaerts continues red hot start

After a disappointing end to last season, during which he played through a hand injury, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has come out of the gate like gangbusters in 2018. Bogaerts went into Saturday afternoon's game 11 for 32 (.344) with six doubles in seven games so far this year.

Then, in the first inning Saturday, Bogaerts drove in two runs with a double to left field. One inning later, he hammered a pitch over the Green Monster for a grand slam.

No doubt about it! ❌ pic.twitter.com/5qpKjnzobA — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 7, 2018

The double left Bogaerts' bat at 109.0 mph, the homer at 109.9 mph. Last season Bogaerts had 11 total batted balls at 109 mph or greater, and only two after July 31. His hand is healthy, and he looks as locked in at the plate as at any point in his career right now. Bogaerts went 2 for 6 on Saturday and is hitting .371/.405/.743 on the young season.

M's crush Berrios, Twins

Twins starter Jose Berrios threw a shutout in his first start of the season. In true "everything evens out" fashion, the Mariners knocked him all around Target Field on Saturday. In just 4 2/3 innings, the Mariners got to Berrios for five runs on six hits, including a two-run shot from Kyle Seager.

The Mariners' offense didn't stop when Berrios was removed from the game either, as they'd pile up 11 runs on 12 hits. They had five extra-base hits, including home runs from Seager and Guillermo Heredia.

After winning a series over the Indians and splitting in San Francisco, the Mariners have a chance to take this series Sunday. Getting through those three series at 5-3 would be a very nice start to the 2018 season.

Encouraging beginning for Kennedy

Royals starter Ian Kennedy is coming off a terrible season. There's no reason to beat around the bush. Last year was the second season in a five-year, $70 million deal for the starting pitcher and he was 5-13 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 154 innings.

So far this season, Kennedy has done a 180. His first time out, he worked six innings and gave up just one run while striking out five in six innings. Saturday in Cleveland, Kennedy tossed six scoreless innings with just four hits allowed. He struck out eight and walked none.

Through two starts now, Kennedy has a 1.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts against just two walks in 12 innings. It's still early, obviously, but that's a very encouraging start for the veteran right-hander.

Nationals' Martinez earns first ejection

Home plate umpire Marty Foster apparently thought a couple thousands fans headed to Nationals Park to see him Saturday afternoon. In the third inning Foster ejected Anthony Rendon, who tossed his bat aside after taking a borderline pitch for a called strike three. Replays showed Rendon didn't say anything; he just tossed his bat aside. Foster ejected him anyway.

Nationals rookie manager Dave Martinez of course came out of the dugout to protect his player, and he was ejected by Foster as well. Martinez made sure to get his money's worth.

And now Nationals fans are aware Foster is behind the plate Saturday.

With the loss, the Nationals have lost four straight after starting 4-0 on the season.

Mets bullpen firing on all cylinders

The Mets won again and ran their record to 6-1. A major part of the reason is the incredible work thus far from the bullpen. Full story here.

Quick hits

