MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers, Giants play two

The last Saturday of April brings more than the typical full slate of 15 games. A pair of doubleheaders means the schedule boasts 17 contests. In other words, it's a good day to relax and enjoy some ball. For those who don't, make sure to check back here for all the day's latest scores, updates and news.

Saturday's scores

Dodgers, Giants play a pair

The Dodgers and Giants enter Saturday separated in the standings by a half game, with the Giants possessing sole possession of third place in the National League West. There could be a big swing, as the two teams will meet twice on Saturday.

The first game will feature Walker Buehler making his second big-league start. He showed promise in his initial outing against the Marlins earlier in the week, showing an uptempo delivery and good stuff. Buehler will be squaring off against Chris Stratton, whose high-spin curve has resulted in a 2.32 ERA to this point in the season.

The nightcap will see Alex Wood take on Johnny Cueto. Wood has issued one unintentional walk across his first 29 innings and has given up just two home runs -- peripherals that suggest he should have a better ERA than 3.72. Cueto, on the other hand, is sporting a 0.35 ERA and has yet to allow a home run in his first 26 innings. He's given up just one run all season, in fact.

After a shaky start to the season, the Giants have won four of their last five. The Dodgers have lost three of their last five.

Vargas set for Mets debut

The Mets signed Jason Vargas to a two-year $16 million deal during the winter to serve as a stabilizing force in their rotation. On Saturday, he'll get his shot at proving he's up for it, taking on the Padres in his first start of the season.

Vargas, a changeup artist, missed most of April because of a fractured non-throwing hand. Last season, he made his first career All-Star Game, tossing 179 ⅔ innings of 4.16 ERA ball for the Royals. Vargas is officially taking Matt Harvey's spot in the rotation.

Chen returns for Fish

Speaking of returning southpaws, Wei-Yin Chen is back for the Marlins.

Chen hasn't started a game since May 1, 2017 because of a partially torn UCL. So far, he's successfully avoided Tommy John surgery. Whether or not that remains true is to be determined.

Chen signed a five-year deal worth $80 million with the Marlins prior to the 2016 season. He's since tossed 156 innings, managing a 4.72 ERA (84 ERA+) and allowing nearly 1.5 home runs per nine.

Oaks up for Royals

Royals fans haven't had much to get excited about this season, but Saturday offers another debuting youngster for them to appreciate.

Right-hander Trevor Oaks, who was acquired as part of the Scott Alexander three-way trade, will grace a big-league mound for the first time in the day portion of a doubleheader against the White Sox. The 25-year-old is by no means a top prospect, but his sinker-slider combination offers a modest upside as a groundball-generating back-end starter.

Quick hits

Giants placed LHP Josh Osich on the DL (hip strain) and recalled OF Austin Slater.

Twins designated RHP David Hale for assignment, a day after claiming him off waivers.

Nationals signed 1B Matt Hague to a minor-league deal.

Rockies released RHP Zach Jemiola.

Live team updates