MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Herrera extends on-base streak to 45 games

It's a super-sized baseball Saturday, as there are the customary 15 games plus two, thanks to two weather-induced doubleheaders in the National League. Off we go.

Saturday's scores

Odubel the on-base machine

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera is playing like an MVP this season. He entered Saturday hitting .358/.427/.550 (168 OPS+) with nine doubles, a triple, six homers, 27 RBI, 23 runs and a pair of steals. He had also gotten on base in 44 consecutive games played, stretching back into 2017. In the third inning in St. Louis on Saturday, Herrera extended the streak in style:

Think he knew it? pic.twitter.com/1Q9lRFt7Go — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 19, 2018

Getting on base in 45 straight games is impressive, but it's not yet historic. The Phillies record is 56, which Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt pulled off in 1981-82. The MLB record? The late, great Ted Williams get on base 84 straight games in 1949. Herrera's past the halfway point there, but not even close overall.

Herrera was an All-Star in 2016, but he came into the season hitting .288/.344/.430 (108 OPS+) for his career. He's taking the leap to stardom this season at age 26 for the upstart, contending Phillies.

Jays waste good replacement work

With Jaime Garcia and Marcus Stroman on the disabled list, the Blue Jays were forced to plug Sam Gaviglio into the rotation for Saturday's matinee against the A's. The 28-year-old righty would perform beautifully, working 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He scattered six hits while striking out six and walking just one.

Alas, the bullpen couldn't make a 4-0 lead stand up, and the A's stormed back for the 5-4 win. A five-run eighth did the trick, with the booming blow being a Chad Pinder grand slam.

The Jays really needed this one, too. Heading in, they were limping through May, having lost 10 of their last 14. In fact, going back to April, they've been struggling for a bit. They started 13-6 and have gone 9-18 since.

The loss Saturday pulls the Blue Jays two games below .500.

On the flip-side, the A's have won five of their last six and have matched their high-water mark for the season by getting to two games over .500.

New-look Bryce?

Check out Bryce Harper wearing glasses!

The Nationals, by the way, played their first complete game since Sunday. It was a rainy week in D.C.

Quick hits

The Braves have activated shortstop Dansby Swanson off the DL after having wrist inflammation. As a corresponding move, they have sent pitcher Matt Wisler to Triple-A.

The A's have placed left-handed starter Brett Anderson on the DL with a left shoulder strain.

Catcher Jose Lobaton has been designated for assignment by the Mets.

The Indians announced that Lonnie Chisenhall will begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Monday. He's currently on the DL with a calf injury.

The Rangers have placed lefty starter Matt Moore on the disabled list with a knee injury. Rookie Ariel Jurado takes his spot in the rotation.

Live team updates