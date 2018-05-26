MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians looking to return to .500

We've got a nice mix of day and night action on this fine Saturday, including two marquee AL matchups in the seven o'clock hour and a tasty interleague bout to kick things off. Let's get to it.

Indians look to hit .500

The Indians continue to play so-so baseball while sitting atop the AL Central. They lead by 1 1/2 games, despite being 24-25 this season. They have been .500 11 different times this season, including at 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, 19, 18 and 17. That's pretty remarkable mediocrity, and they'll look to add 25 to the list Saturday evening.

The matchup is a tough one. The Astros are on fire again. Since being swept by the Yankees and losing two of three to the Diamondbacks to start the month, the Astros have gone 13-3 and currently ride a five-game winning streak.

The Indians' bullpen meltdowns are of particular concern now, after turning a 2-0, eighth inning lead into an 11-2 loss Friday night. Andrew Miller's ERA is up to 4.40. Dan Otero is at 6.88. Zach McAllister? 6.75. Cody Allen has been shaky as well.

On the Astros' end, Lance McCullers gets the assignment, and he's coming off a gem. Last time out, he threw seven scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. His opponent? These same Indians.

Potential playoff preview in Bronx?

If the playoffs started right now, the Angels would currently be one spot away, but I think they have more staying power than the Mariners. Meantime, the Yankees look to be a playoff contender, so it's possible we'd see the Angels and Yankees in the the AL Wild Card game. We get that very matchup Saturday night.

The Yankees took the first game of the series Friday night in a 2-1 nailbiter thanks to Gleyber Torres' seventh-inning homer (he drove home the other Yankees run, too).

For the Yankees, Sonny Gray will look to build off an excellent outing last time out (8 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). For the Angels, rookie sensation Jaime Barria (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) looks to continue an excellent start to his career.

Quick hits

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is making his season debut on Saturday, coming off knee surgery this past offseason.

The Blue Jays are starting Russell Martin at shortstop Saturday. Yes. They are.

The Yankees have activated first baseman Greg Bird from the disabled list and optioned infielder Ronald Torreyes to Triple-A.

The Marlins placed infielder Martin Prado on the disabled list, recalling infielder J.T. Riddle as a corresponding move.

