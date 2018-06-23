MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Kershaw returns to face deGrom

The penultimate Saturday of June features a full slate of MLB action, including a bevy of day games. Keep it here for all the scores, news, and notes your heart desires.

Saturday's scores

Kershaw returns in time to face deGrom

Clayton Kershaw's surprising return to the Dodgers in lieu of a rehab start is good news for many reasons. Among those: a fantastic pitching matchup on Saturday against Jacob deGrom.

Kershaw, who last started on May 31, had been authoring a strong season. In his first eight starts, he'd managed a 2.76 ERA (139 ERA+) and 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those marks are below his norm, but still above the efforts put forth by most big-league starting pitchers. There's no telling if and how much his back had interfered with his pitching, so it's at least possible his best work this season lays ahead.

deGrom's best work, meanwhile, has been happening all year. He enters Saturday with a 1.51 ERA (250 ERA+) and five strikeouts for every walk. Recently, he's received attention because of the Mets' inability to capitalize on his outstanding pitching. The Mets are 2-7 in his last nine starts -- that despite him posting a 1.13 ERA and holding the opposition to a .525 OPS. Last time out was the first time the Mets had won a game started by deGrom since May 18.

If the Mets are going to make it a streak, they'll have to do it against Kershaw.

Can M's snap out of funk?

The Mariners have lost five games in a row and have looked overmatched as of late, playing against the Yankees and Red Sox -- the teams that, by the way, they're most likely to meet in the postseason. Before Seattle can punch its ticket to the playoffs, it'll need to correct its course.

The M's have a chance to do just that on Saturday, with Mike Leake on the bump against those pesky Red Sox. Leake's paltry strikeout rate would seem like a bad matchup versus Boston's top-flight offense, and he did struggle against them his last time out. Leake permitted eight hits, five runs, and a home run in six innings on June 17 in Seattle. He struck out just one batter -- notable, since it marked the fifth time in his last eight tries he'd exited with fewer than four Ks.

Opposing Leake and the Mariners will be southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. It's taken some time, but Rodriguez is coming into his own. He's managed a 3.59 ERA (121 ERA+) and 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first 14 starts. He's been able to improve his strikeout rate while shaving from his walk rate. Those are positive trends for the 25-year-old. Another positive trend? He's allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, and in seven of his last eight.

Nola looks to punch ticket to All-Star Game

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola is almost certain to make this year's All-Star Game, which will be played in Washington, D.C. Nola will for sure be pitching in D.C. on Saturday afternoon, as the Phillies take on the Nationals in a battle for second place in the National League East.

The Phillies enter Saturday with a half-game lead over the Nationals in the standings, including one fewer loss in one fewer game. In other words, whoever wins Saturday will own second place.

That Nola is going is a win for the Phillies. He's sporting a 2.55 ERA (157 ERA+) and 3.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio thus far this season. Last time out resulted in a stumble, as he exited in the fifth inning against the Brewers after giving up seven hits and four runs. Prior to that appearance, though, Nola had notched four consecutive quality starts, and had tallied six-plus frames 12 starts in a row.

Also working in the Phillies' favor is the fact they'll be going up against Erick Fedde. With due respect to Fedde, it's fair to observe he's had a rough time in his six big-league appearances. Consider that his ERA in those games is 7.47. In Fedde's defense, two of his three starts this season have came against the Yankees. He'll try to earn his first career quality start and victory on Saturday.

Quick hits

Live team updates