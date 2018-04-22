MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: No-hitter ends Red Sox win streak

It's Saturday, which means it's time for a full day of baseball action. Keep it here from the first pitch until the last out for all the day's news, notes, and scores.

Manaea snaps Red Sox's winning streak

So it turns out all you have to do to slow down the Red Sox these days is throw a no-hitter. Saturday night A's left-hander Sean Manaea no-hit the red hot Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum. It is MLB's first no-hitter of the season and the first since Edinson Volquez no-hit the D-Backs last June.

Here's video of the final out, a 106.1 mph ground out by Hanley Ramirez. It was the hardest hit ball Manaea allowed all night.

The Red Sox took an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game -- they had a nine-game winning streak earlier this season as well -- and they led baseball in runs (123), batting average (.293), on-base percentage (.361), and slugging percentage (.497) prior to the game. Manaea no-hit the best hitting and hottest team in baseball Saturday night.

Manaea's no-hitter did include some controversy. Andrew Benintendi beat out an infield single in the sixth inning, but after a conference, the umpires ruled that Benintendi left the baseline to avoid the tag. He was called out and the no-hitter continued. Benintendi was not pleased with the call.

Andrew Benintendi called it a “missed call” and thought the umpires were “searching for something” because of the situation. He was steamed. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 22, 2018

While getting no-hit is never fun, a no-hitter is just one game, and Red Sox still look like a behemoth with a high contact/high power offense and a deep rotation that features no fewer than three starters who could pass for an ace. If you're Boston, all you can do is tip your cap and come to the park ready to win Sunday.

Congratulations Sean Manaea, you were really good tonight bro 👍🏽 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) April 22, 2018

Chris Sale has the right attitude.

Chris Sale: “We’re human. We haven’t looked like it lately but we’re human.” — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 22, 2018

Manaea's no-hitter was a reminder that the baseball season is long, and even the best teams can get humbled on any given night.

Phillies stay red hot with come-from-behind win

Outside Boston, there is no hotter team in baseball right now than Gabe Kapler's Phillies. Philadelphia came back from a modest two-run deficit against the Pirates on Saturday for their 12th win in their last 15 games. The Phillies started the season 1-4. They are now 13-7 with the NL's second-best run differential at plus-32.

The big hit Saturday? A three-run home run by the incredible Rhys Hoskins, who currently owns the quietest .328/.488/.639 batting line in baseball history. Here's the video:

Notice Hoskins called for a Philly Special as he rounded the bases. That was his fourth home run of the season. He has 11 extra-base hits, 18 walks, and 18 strikeouts through 20 games so far. What a hitter this guy is.

Aaron Nola starred on the mound Saturday -- he struck out nine and allowed two runs in seven innings -- and lowered his team's overall ERA to 3.15, fifth lowest in baseball. The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs (103) and allowed the seventh-fewest runs (71) in baseball so far in 2018. Pretty good combination.

It's still way too early to say whether the Phillies are for real and ready to contend in 2018. I know this much: They are a young and exciting team, and veteran additions like Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta have given them more legitimacy. Plus that Hoskins guy is pretty good.

Aguilar has best at-bat of the season

The season is young, but Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar may have had the at-bat of the year Saturday night. Aguilar worked a 13-pitch at-bat against Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa, and concluded it with a walk-off home run. Check it out:

Earlier this season Andrew McCutchen had a 12-pitch at-bat that ended with a walk-off homer. Remember that? Aguilar has McCutchen beat by one pitch, but the Giants were trailing when McCutchen walked it off.

Giolito struggles again, ChiSox unable to snap losing streak

Things are not going well for the White Sox right now. They were blown out again by the Astros on Saturday night -- they lost 10-0 on Friday and 10-1 on Saturday -- one day after finding themselves embroiled in a controversy concerning stolen bases.

Blowout losses happen, especially to rebuilding teams. The bigger concern is right-hander Lucas Giolito, who struggled again Saturday. Struggled is putting it lightly too. Giolito was charged with nine runs in two innings. He walked seven.

View Profile Lucas Giolito CHW • SP • 27 4/21 vs. Astros IP 2 H 5 R 9 ER 9 BB 7 K 1

Giolito threw 72 pitches -- he faced (and walked) two batters in the third inning -- and only 31 were strikes. For the season the 23-year-old right-hander has 19 walks and nine strikeouts in 20 innings. He's also hit an MLB-high four batters and uncorked two wild pitches. Also, his velocity is down quite a bit:

Lucas Giolito's velocity drop rapidly approaching panic levels. pic.twitter.com/reM7GqUtoW — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) April 21, 2018

The ChiSox acquired Giolito from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade and he is expected to be a big part of their future. A long-term rotation fixture, if not their future ace. Instead, Giolito appears to be in need of major repair work. Something's wrong here. Physically, mechanically, mentally ... something. This is not the start to 2018 he and the White Sox expected after such a strong 2017 cameo (2.38 ERA with 34/12 K/BB in 45 1/3 innings).

Stroman struggles again in Blue Jays loss

Right-hander Marcus Stroman was slowed by a minor shoulder issue in spring training, and he has yet to get into a groove during the regular season. The Yankees blasted Stroman for eight runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings Saturday afternoon. Rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar ended Stroman's day with a bases-clearing double.

Four starts into the season, Stroman has an 8.55 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP in 20 innings. He's allowed at least four runs in all four starts so far.

After Saturday's game the always confident Stroman told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet he will do everything in power to get back on track, and said he's identified a release point issue:

"That could be why, because when I'm missing I'm down right now – it's almost like my sinker has too much action," said Stroman. "First two innings, it was perfect. And then certain innings, I can't get it to where I need it to get to and I'm not trying to leave it up, so it becomes a pitch that I spike, spike, spike. Then when I get it back in the count, I try to throw one that's up more – I just can't find a feel for it. But it's there, that's why it's frustrating. I had it. I've just got to figure out why I'm losing it at some points in the game."

The Blue Jays had not allowed more than six runs in any game so far this season before the Yankees jumped on Stroman for a seven-run sixth inning Saturday.

Brinson continues to torment former team

Over the winter the Brewers traded four prospects to the Marlins for outfielder Christian Yelich -- they were one of several teams to benefit from Miami's fire sale -- including top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson. Brinson opened the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, and, so far this weekend, he's doing a number on his former team.

Saturday afternoon Brinson swatted not only his third home run of the season, but his third home run during this four-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. He's been wearing out Miller Park. Here is Saturday's blast:

Lewis Brinson seems to like his old stomping grounds just a little bit, as he blasts a 3-run shot (his 3rd HR of the series) as the @Marlins extend their lead over the Brewers. Watch all the action live on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Go! #JuntosMiami#MLBpic.twitter.com/lV5iocXm0D — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 21, 2018

Thursday night, in his first career game as a visiting player at Miller Park, Brinson had his first career two-homer game. I suspect the Brewers are very happy with Yelich, but man, I'm sure Brinson feels sooo good sticking it to his former team. It's only natural to want to show them they made a mistake trading you.

Clevinger twirls two-hit shutout

Even though they're still waiting for the offense to break out -- the Indians came into Saturday with 57 runs scored on the season, third fewest in baseball -- the Indians won for the 10th time in 18 games Saturday afternoon. The pitching keeps picking up the bats.

On Saturday, it was Mike Clevinger's turn. The right-hander tossed a two-hit shutout against the struggling Orioles for his first career complete game. He struck out three and threw 107 pitches, including a whopping 70 strikes. The defense gave Clevinger some support as well.

Fact: It's easier to throw a 2-hit, complete game shutout with a solid defense behind you.#RallyTogetherpic.twitter.com/ZG8jDY7MVQ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 21, 2018

The Indians have won seven of their last 10 games despite scoring only 37 runs in those 10 games, nine of which came in one game. Cleveland's pitching staff allowed only 20 runs in that 10-game stretch. Saturday's game was the eighth time in 18 games this season that the Indians allowed no fewer than one run.

Reyes picks up first hit of 2018

Jose Reyes is finally in the hit column. Saturday night, after opening the season in an 0-for-20 skid, Reyes singled to left field to give himself a batting average. He went from .000 to .048 with one swing. Here's video of the hit.

Coming into Saturday, no player in baseball batted more times without a base hit this season than Reyes. Here are the players with the most plate appearances without a hit as of Saturday morning:

The Nationals released Montero a few days ago. Nova is a pitcher. Nola, Zack Greinke, and Sean Newcomb were the only other players with as many as 10 hitless plate appearances on the season. They're all pitchers.

Reyes is no longer a starter for the Mets -- he's a utility infielder behind Asdrubal Cabrera (second base), Amed Rosario (shortstop), and Todd Frazier (third base) -- but still, 20 hitless at-bats is 20 hitless at-bats. You could tell it was starting to bug him.

Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. Reyes will get a hit. — Jose Reyes (@lamelaza_7) April 21, 2018

At long last, Reyes got a hit.

Braves' Inciarte executes perfect walk-off squeeze bunt

In an era of big swings and big strikeout totals, the squeeze bunt has become a lost art. Saturday night, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte executed a picture perfect walk-off safety squeeze in a win over the Mets. Look at this gorgeous bunt:

WALKOFF BUNT! The @Braves with the 9th inning comeback to defeat the Mets



via @FOXSportsBravespic.twitter.com/KdtrmPLyPZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2018

Sac bunts are boring, Squeeze bunts are fun. Inciarte placed that perfectly. Nothing the Mets could do about it.

Saturday's loss was particularly tough for the Mets, who led 3-0 going into the bottom of the eighth and couldn't hold the lead. They started the season 11-1 and have suddenly lost five of their last eight games. Mickey Callaway has the first skid of his managerial career.

Quick hits

