MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Price returns to mound for Red Sox

Saturday's schedule features a whopping 17 ball games. The more baseball the better, I say. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Price returns to Red Sox's rotation

Earlier this week Red Sox southpaw David Price missed a start against the Yankees with numbness in his fingers. That was potentially very bad news, but fortunately for Price, he was diagnosed with only a minor case of carpal tunnel syndrome. He is receiving treatment, and to make the masses happy, he'll cut back on playing video games.

Price returns to the mound Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre, his home for the second half of the 2015 season. He started this season with seven scoreless innings in back-to-back starts against the Rays. It has been all downhill for Price since:



IP H R ER BB K HR First two starts 14 7 0 0 3 10 0 Last five starts 23 29 24 21 13 22 4 Total 37 36 24 21 16 32 4

That's a 5.11 ERA overall. Opponents have hit .309/.394/.543 against Price in his last five starts, which is only slightly worse than what Freddie Freeman is hitting so far this season (.319/.420/.546). Egads. Price has been in a rut. No doubt about it.

The Red Sox have lost three of their last four games, including a 12-inning walk-off heartbreaker Friday night, so seeing an effective David Price on the mound Saturday would be a welcome sight. The sooner they can get him healthy and on track, the sooner they can start creating some distance in the AL East race.

Hess making MLB debut on short rest

Saturday afternoon, Orioles pitching prospect David Hess will make his MLB debut when he starts the first game of the team's doubleheader. He was up briefly earlier this season as an emergency long man but did not pitch. He'll get the ball Saturday though.

The O's are not making Saturday's big-league debut easy for Hes -- he's making the start on short rest. He last pitched for the team's Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday, so he'll start Saturday with three days of rest rather than the usual four.

"Yes and no," said O's manager Buck Showalter to reporters, including Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, when asked whether Hess would be on a pitch limit Saturday. "... You know he's going to have a lot of adrenaline going. We brought him over. He was in the locker room during the game. We're allowed to do that. I wanted him to get acclimated."

MLB.com ranks Hess as the No. 18 prospect in Baltimore's system, saying "his high-effort delivery and lack of an out pitch" create questions about whether he is best suited for the bullpen long-term. On Saturday, Hess will get his first chance to show the O's he belongs in the rotation, and he'll have to do it on short rest.

Quick hits

The Blue Jays placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day DL with shoulder fatigue, the team announced. He missed time with a shoulder issue in spring training as well. Stroman has a 7.71 ERA in seven starts and 37 1/3 innings this year.

The Orioles placed RHP Chris Tillman on the 10-day DL with a lower back strain, the team announced. He has had a brutal season so far, pitching to a 10.46 ERA in seven starts and 26 2/3 innings.

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia hopes to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week, reports the Boston Globe. Pedroia had offseason knee surgery and the recovery timetable put him on track to return in late May or early June.

Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon is hopeful he will make his next start, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Taillon was removed from Friday's start with a laceration on his right index finger.

Reds top prospect 3B Nick Senzel has been placed on the minor league disabled list with vertigo, reports MLB.com. "We're being very cautious with Nick," said president of baseball operations Dick Williams.

