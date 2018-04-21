MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox eye ninth straight win

It's Saturday, which means it's time for a full day of baseball action. Keep it here from the first pitch until the last out for all the day's news, notes, and scores.

Saturday's scores

Red Sox try to keep streak alive

The 17-2 Red Sox will enter their game against the A's riding a majors-best eight-game winning streak. In order to make it nine, Boston will need Chris Sale to edge Sean Manaea in a battle of funky lefties.

Sale has had no problem dispatching all comers so far this season. In four starts, he's averaged more than seven innings while permitting just three runs and one home run. His current strikeout rate (12.7 per nine) would represent a new career-high, and he's notched more than six Ks per walk. To think Sale hasn't yet thrown more than 93 pitches in a start.

Opposing Sale is Manaea. The 26-year-old has been a bright spot in Oakland thus far, as he's also nearly averaged seven innings per pop. Manaea hasn't missed as many bats as Sale, but he's limited walks and hard contact. The A's have to hope he'll work at least seven innings for the fourth time this season. That won't be an easy task given Boston's good lineup.

White Sox try to end streak

As for the other Sox, they're currently experiencing a majors-worst five-game losing streak. Chicago lost 10-0 to the Astros on Friday night, and somehow found themselves embroiled in a controversy concerning stolen bases.

In order to earn their first victory since April 11, the White Sox will have to overcome a slanted pitching matchup: young Lucas Giolito will square off against battle-tested ace Dallas Keuchel.

Giolito has struggled to throw strikes in his first three starts. He enters Saturday with just 55 percent of his pitches registering as strikes (league average is 63.5 percent). Hence walking 12 batters in 18 innings. Giolito has also plunked four batters and uncorked two wild pitches. Ouch.

Quick hits

The Cubs placed UTL Ben Zobrist on the disabled list due to a sore back.



The Yankees placed RHP Adam Warren on the disabled list (strained back) and recalled RHP Jonathan Holder.



Live team updates