MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox win in Pedroia's return

We've got a nice mix of day and night action on this fine Saturday, including two marquee AL matchups in the seven o'clock hour and a tasty interleague bout to kick things off. Let's get to it.

Saturday's scores

Red Sox win in Pedroia's return

For the first time this season, second baseman Dustin Pedroia was in the Red Sox's starting lineup Saturday afternoon. He missed the start of the season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He didn't have a particularly good day at the plate in his 2018 debut.

View Profile Dustin Pedroia BOS • 2B • 15 May 26 vs. Braves AB 4 H 0 BB 1 K 0 R 1

Despite Pedroia's unproductive debut, the Red Sox rallied from behind to beat the Braves to earn their eighth win in the last ten games. Mitch Moreland provided the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth and Andrew Benintendi tripled in a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. The win improved the Red Sox to 36-16 on the season.

The Red Sox are now a season-best 20 games above .500 (36-16). In 2017, they were not 20 game over .500 until August 23, when they were 73-53. In 2016, they were first 20 games above .500 on September 17 (84-64). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 26, 2018

As well as things are going for the Red Sox right now, they still have a problem in Drew Pomeranz. He was charged with five runs on six hits and three walks in only 3 1/3 innings Saturday. He's sitting on a 6.75 ERA and hasn't looked good at all since returning from the forearm injury he suffered in spring training. At some point the Red Sox have to get Pomeranz to get back on track.

Marte crushes long homer in return

The Red Sox were not the only team to get an important player back from the disabled list Saturday. Starling Marte returned from his oblique injury and wasted no time having an impact for the Pirates. He clubbed a long solo homer over both bullpens at PNC Park in his first at-bat of the day.

Statcast measured that home run at 447 feet. Not a bad little poke for a guy just off the disabled list.

Also, it's worth noting the Pirates decided to keep top prospect Austin Meadows around even with Marte healthy. Jose Osuna was sent to Triple-A instead. Meadows went 13 for 29 (.448) with three home runs in seven games while Marte was sidelined.

Martin makes first start at shortstop

For years and years with the Dodgers, Russell Martin lobbied then-manager Joe Torre to let him play shortstop. He's a natural infielder who converted to catcher early in his pro career, and he's played some third base on-and-off over the years.

On Saturday, Martin finally got his wish. He is starting at shortstop for the first time in his big-league career.

.@russellmartin55 makes his 1st career start at shortstop as we go for the series win. https://t.co/ym3l54N3DI pic.twitter.com/p1AtOdSDwp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2018

Martin has played 33 big leagues games at third base, including four this season, so he has some recent experience on the infield. Saturday's game is his first start at short since 2002, when he was still in rookie ball.

The Blue Jays are currently without Troy Tulowitzki (feet) and Aledmys Diaz (ankle), who are atop the team's shortstop depth chart. Gio Urshela, a natural third baseman, had been filling in at shortstop recently. The Blue Jays wanted to give Martin a break from catching Saturday without taking his bat out of the lineup though, so shortstop it is.

Indians look to hit .500

The Indians continue to play so-so baseball while sitting atop the AL Central. They lead by 1 1/2 games, despite being 24-25 this season. They have been .500 11 different times this season, including at 24, 23, 22, 21, 20, 19, 18 and 17. That's pretty remarkable mediocrity, and they'll look to add 25 to the list Saturday evening.

The matchup is a tough one. The Astros are on fire again. Since being swept by the Yankees and losing two of three to the Diamondbacks to start the month, the Astros have gone 13-3 and currently ride a five-game winning streak.

The Indians' bullpen meltdowns are of particular concern now, after turning a 2-0, eighth inning lead into an 11-2 loss Friday night. Dan Otero has a 6.88 ERA. Zach McAllister? 6.75. Cody Allen has been shaky as well.

On the Astros' end, Lance McCullers gets the assignment, and he's coming off a gem. Last time out, he threw seven scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. His opponent? These same Indians.

Potential playoff preview in Bronx?

If the playoffs started right now, the Angels would currently be one spot away, but I think they have more staying power than the Mariners. Meantime, the Yankees look to be a playoff contender, so it's possible we'd see the Angels and Yankees in the the AL Wild Card game. We get that very matchup Saturday night.

The Yankees took the first game of the series Friday night in a 2-1 nailbiter thanks to Gleyber Torres' seventh-inning homer (he drove home the other Yankees run, too).

For the Yankees, Sonny Gray will look to build off an excellent outing last time out (8 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). For the Angels, rookie sensation Jaime Barria (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) looks to continue an excellent start to his career.

Cardinals place broken Holland on DL

The Cardinals announced Saturday that reliever Greg Holland was placed on the disabled list with a hip impingement. Maybe he's actually hurt, maybe he's not, but the fact remains that the Cardinals couldn't justify continuing to run Holland out there. After again allowing multiple runs in an outing Friday night, Holland has a 9.45 ERA, 2.63 WHIP and negative-0.9 WAR, which is awfully tough to do in only 13 1/3 innings. He had a 6.38 ERA after the All-Star break last season, too.

Holland signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cardinals on March 31 and it's been a total disaster since. They likely don't want to give up on him just yet, but he can't get meaningful game reps until he proves in either a minor-league rehab assignment or trash time that he can reliably get outs. If this continues into, say July, they might just cut bait.

Quick hits

