MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Scherzer's bat helps Nats edge Braves in extras
Plus an ALDS rematch continues in Houston and everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of baseball, though rain threatens several East Coast games. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Brewers 5, White Sox 0 (box score)
- Royals 5, Athletics 4 (box score)
- Cardinals 3, Pirates 2 (box score)
- Yankees at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Twins 7, Indians 1 (box score)
- Tigers 7, Blue Jays 4 (box score)
- Nationals 5, Braves 3 in 14 (box score)
- Red Sox at Astros (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Mets (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Reds at Padres (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Giants (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Rays at Mariners (GameTracker)
Nationals take marathon game from Braves
By late May/early June standards, the Braves and Nationals are playing an important four-game series at SunTrust Park this weekend. The two teams went into the series separated by a half-game atop the NL East, and, after back-to-back wins, the Braves held a 1 1/2-game division lead entering Saturday. As the subhead suggests, that lead was sliced into.
The Nationals outlasted the Braves, winning in 14 innings behind an unlikely contributor. Ace Max Scherzer pinch-hit in the 14th, knocking a single and later scoring the go-ahead run. Scherzer did not pitch -- the Nationals turned things over to Sean Doolittle to close the door in a quick and tidy manner.
Doolittle wasn't alone in quality pitching performances for the Nationals. Gio Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the fifth, and finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings. From there, the Nats bullpen threw seven shutout innings, with three of those coming at the hands of Justin Miller. Miller, by the way, struck out five and didn't allow a baserunner in what was his fourth appearance with the club.
ALDS rematch continues to Houston
Two months into the 2018 season, it is becoming increasingly clear the three best teams in baseball reside in the American League. Two of them, the Red Sox and Astros, are playing a four-game series in Minute Maid Park this weekend. The third team, the Yankees, has been squeezing in a few innings around rain delays in Baltimore.
The BoSox and 'Stros met in the ALDS last year -- Houston won that series in four games, I'm sure you remember -- and, so far this weekend, the Astros lead the rematch two games to none. Lance McCullers Jr. bested Drew Pomeranz on Thursday and Gerrit Cole outdueled Chris Sale on Friday, though neither was at his best. Carlos Correa went deep in both games.
Saturday's pitching matchup features two former teammates: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA) and David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA). They played together for a year with the Tigers. Price is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime. Verlander? He's as good as ever.
Quick hits
- The Orioles have explored signing 1B Hanley Ramirez, reports The Athletic. Baltimore is already loaded with first basemen, however, so there doesn't appear to be a natural fit. Chris Davis, Trey Mancini, and Mark Trumbo are all on the roster.
- The Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL with left knee inflammation. He had offseason surgery on the knee and returned to the lineup just a few days ago. The Red Sox have not announced a timetable for Pedroia's return.
- Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner will be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Bumgarner has not pitched this season after a comebacker broke his pinky in spring training.
- Giants 1B Brandon Belt had an appendectomy late Friday night. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined. Belt leads the team in home runs and most offensive categories.
- Brewers 1B Eric Thames took batting practice Saturday, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He's been sidelined since April with a torn ligament in his thumb. Thames could begin playing in minor league games next week.
- The Indians signed LHP Oliver Perez, the team announced. He opted out of his minor league contract with the Yankees on Friday. LHP Jeff Beliveau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- Blue Jays OF Dalton Pompey suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, reports Sportsnet. He'll have the thumb immobilized at least three weeks and is unlikely to return until the second half of the season.
- The Royals claimed UTIL Rosell Herrera off waivers from the Reds, the team announced. The former Rockies farmhand went 2 for 13 with Cincinnati in his first taste of the big leagues earlier this year.
