MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Scherzer's bat helps Nats edge Braves in extras

Saturday brings a full 15-game slate of baseball, though rain threatens several East Coast games. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action.

Nationals take marathon game from Braves

By late May/early June standards, the Braves and Nationals are playing an important four-game series at SunTrust Park this weekend. The two teams went into the series separated by a half-game atop the NL East, and, after back-to-back wins, the Braves held a 1 1/2-game division lead entering Saturday. As the subhead suggests, that lead was sliced into.

The Nationals outlasted the Braves, winning in 14 innings behind an unlikely contributor. Ace Max Scherzer pinch-hit in the 14th, knocking a single and later scoring the go-ahead run. Scherzer did not pitch -- the Nationals turned things over to Sean Doolittle to close the door in a quick and tidy manner.

Doolittle wasn't alone in quality pitching performances for the Nationals. Gio Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the fifth, and finished with nine strikeouts in seven innings. From there, the Nats bullpen threw seven shutout innings, with three of those coming at the hands of Justin Miller. Miller, by the way, struck out five and didn't allow a baserunner in what was his fourth appearance with the club.

ALDS rematch continues to Houston

Two months into the 2018 season, it is becoming increasingly clear the three best teams in baseball reside in the American League. Two of them, the Red Sox and Astros, are playing a four-game series in Minute Maid Park this weekend. The third team, the Yankees, has been squeezing in a few innings around rain delays in Baltimore.

The BoSox and 'Stros met in the ALDS last year -- Houston won that series in four games, I'm sure you remember -- and, so far this weekend, the Astros lead the rematch two games to none. Lance McCullers Jr. bested Drew Pomeranz on Thursday and Gerrit Cole outdueled Chris Sale on Friday, though neither was at his best. Carlos Correa went deep in both games.

Saturday's pitching matchup features two former teammates: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.11 ERA) and David Price (5-4, 4.04 ERA). They played together for a year with the Tigers. Price is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime. Verlander? He's as good as ever.

