MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Boston's Benintendi buries Yankees

It's Saturday, and that means a full slate of MLB goodness. Keep it here as we keep you up to date on the latest happenings around the league.

Final scores

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 10, New York Yankees 5 (box score)

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Benintendi buries the Yankees

Friday night the Yankees delivered a gut punch to the Red Sox with a dramatic comeback win, though Boston turned the page quickly. They roughed up All-Star and budding Yankees ace Luis Severino on Saturday afternoon.

Luis Severino SP / N.Y. Yankees IP: 4 1/3 H: 8 R: 10 ER: 8 BB: 2 K: 4

Severino allowed five runs total (three earned) in his first five starts and 32 2/3 innings following the All-Star break before the Red Sox hung a 10-spot on him Saturday. Rookie outfielder Andrew Benintendi drove in six of those 10 runs with a pair of three-run home runs.

Here is Benintendi's second home run, which was an absolute bomb:

Benintendi, who came into the season as the AL Rookie of the Year favorite, has been on an insane hot streak the last week or so. He's gone 15 for 31 (.484) with three doubles and four home runs in eight games in August.

Rowley wins in debut

You've never seen Chris Rowley on a prospect list, and you never will. But on Saturday, Rowley made his big-league for the Blue Jays and earned the victory.

Originally a non-drafted free-agent, Rowley signed with the Blue Jays and missed the 2014-15 seasons while serving in the United States Army. He returned to baseball last season, and pitched well enough in the upper-minors this year to get the call.

Rowley doesn't throw hard -- his fastest pitch on the day was clocked in at 90.5 mph, per Statcast -- but he threw strikes and mixed in enough sliders and changeups to keep batters off-balance. His slider even netted six of his 11 swinging strikes.

Save that ball, Chris. Welcome to The Show! 👊 pic.twitter.com/MkX08iXWK2 — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2017

Rowley finished his outing by allowing one run, five hits, and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. He also recorded three strikeouts.

Quick hits