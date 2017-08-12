MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Cards move into NL Central tie with Cubs

It's Saturday, and that means a full slate of MLB goodness. Keep it here as we keep you up to date on the latest happenings around the league.

Final scores

Toronto Blue Jays 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 10, New York Yankees 5 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 12, Minnesota Twins 11 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 3, Tampa Bay Rays 0 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies 3, New York Mets 1 (box score)

Washington Nationals 3, San Francisco Giants 1 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Cincinnati Reds 5 in 10 innings (box score)

Kansas City Royals 5, Chicago White Sox 4 (box score)

Miami Marlins 4, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Atlanta Braves 5 (box score)

Texas Rangers 8, Houston Astros 3 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 12, Oakland Athletics 5 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 6, Seattle Mariners 3 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego Padres 3 (box score)

Cardinals win eighth straight

Once again, the Cardinals walked away winners Saturday night. They beat the Braves for their eighth consecutive win and continued their surge up the standings. The game's big blow was an RBI single by the starting pitcher, Carlos Martinez . Here's the video:

Trevor Rosenthal made things interesting in the ninth -- the Braves had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second when Rosenthal struck out Nick Markakis to end the game -- but he closed it out and that's all that matters. Eight straight victories for the Cardinals.

The win combined with the Cubs' loss to the D-Backs means the Cubs and Cardinals are now tied atop the NL Central. St. Louis was 4 1/2 games back as recently as last Saturday. Quite a run for the Cardinals. There is no great team in the division, but it sure looks like the NL Central is going to give us a great race.

Harper suffers knee injury

Scary moment at Nationals Park on Saturday night. Bryce Harper had to be helped off the field after his foot slipped off the first base bag. He clutched his left knee after going down and couldn't put any weight on the leg as he left the field.

Here's the video of Harper's injury:

It's worth noting the start of Saturday's game was delayed by rain, and in fact it was still raining when the game began. The first base bag was very likely wet, which could have led to Harper's foot slipping and his knee buckling.

The Nationals have not yet provided an update on Harper's status. As you'd expect, he's heading for a battery of tests. Washington may have the NL East title locked up already, but they're trying to win a World Series this year, and they'll need Harper at full strength to do that.

Stanton crushes 41st home run

Could you be any hotter than Giancarlo Stanton is right now? Stanton hammered his 41st home run of the season Saturday night. No other player in the big leagues has more than 35. Stanton has now hit seven homers in his last nine games, and 20 home runs in his last 32 games. 20 homers in 32 games!

Here is Stanton's latest moon shot:

Did you notice where that landed? It landed in the bar on the Budweiser Balcony in left-center field. A bartender retrieved the ball and gave it to a little girl. Good work, bartender.

Rays shut out again

To say the Rays are struggling to score runs right now would be a massive understatement. Tampa Bay was shut out for the fifth time in their last eight games Saturday night and the 10th time this season. No team has been shut out more often this season than the Rays.

On Saturday, Indians starter Mike Clevinger and relievers Joe Smith and Cody Allen did the honors. They limited the Rays to three singles, one double and one walk in the shutout. Tampa's hitters struck out 13 times.

Now for the good news, Rays fans: Tampa Bay will face Corey Kluber on Sunday. Wait, no. That's not good news at all. Sorry. Watch them break out for 10 runs against Kluber, because baseball.

Upton clubs walk-off home run

What a wild game between the Twins and Tigers on Saturday. One team scored 11 runs on 19 hits and lost. Check out the line score:

The Twins made a great comeback Saturday night. Then the Tigers made an even greater comeback. CBS Sports

The Twins became the first team with at least 11 runs and 19 hits in a loss since the Padres last June. San Diego scored 13 runs on 20 hits in a loss in which the Mariners mounted the largest comeback in franchise history. Prior to that, you have to go back to 2010 for the last time a team had 11 runs and 19 hits in a loss.

The deciding blow Saturday was Justin Upton 's walk-off two-run home run. To the action footage:

At one point in the second inning the Tigers had a 92.0 percent chance to win the game. Then, at one point in the seventh, the Twins had a 97.7 percent chance to win. When Upton stepped to the plate in the ninth, Detroit's win probability was a mere 66.2 percent.

It's worth noting Upton clubbed that walk-off home run against Matt Belisle , who has taken over the Twins closer following the Brandon Kintzler trade. Minnesota has climbed back in the AL Wild Card race, but they are doing so without Kintzler. That said, their bullpen hasn't been much of a problem since the trade. At least not before Saturday night.

The Twins' bullpen had a 1.01 ERA, the best in the Majors, since trading Kintzler on July 31. But tonight bullpen allowed six runs. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 13, 2017

Bullpens, man. They'll break your heart.

Benintendi buries Yankees

Friday night the Yankees delivered a gut punch to the Red Sox with a dramatic comeback win, though Boston turned the page quickly. They roughed up All-Star and budding Yankees ace Luis Severino on Saturday afternoon.

Luis Severino SP / N.Y. Yankees IP: 4 1/3 H: 8 R: 10 ER: 8 BB: 2 K: 4

Severino allowed five runs total (three earned) in his first five starts and 32 2/3 innings following the All-Star break before the Red Sox hung a 10-spot on him Saturday. Rookie outfielder Andrew Benintendi drove in six of those 10 runs with a pair of three-run home runs.

Here is Benintendi's second home run, which was a bomb:

Benintendi, who came into the season as the AL Rookie of the Year favorite, has been on an insane hot streak the last week or so. He's gone 15 for 31 (.484) with three doubles and four home runs in eight games in August.

Rowley wins in debut

You've never seen Chris Rowley on a prospect list, and you never will. But on Saturday, Rowley made his big-league for the Blue Jays and earned the victory.

Originally a non-drafted free-agent, Rowley signed with the Blue Jays and missed the 2014-15 seasons while serving in the United States Army. He returned to baseball last season, and pitched well enough in the upper-minors this year to get the call.

Rowley doesn't throw hard -- his fastest pitch on the day was clocked in at 90.5 mph, per Statcast -- but he threw strikes and mixed in enough sliders and changeups to keep batters off-balance. His slider even netted six of his 11 swinging strikes.

Save that ball, Chris. Welcome to The Show! 👊 pic.twitter.com/MkX08iXWK2 — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2017

Rowley finished his outing by allowing one run, five hits, and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. He also recorded three strikeouts.

