MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Jays' Rowley earns win in debut
Plus Masahiro Tanaka hits the disabled list and all the day's action
It's Saturday, and that means a full slate of MLB goodness. Keep it here as we keep you up to date on the latest happenings around the league.
Final scores
Toronto Blue Jays
7,
Pittsburgh Pirates
2 (box score)
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers 6:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies 7:05 pm ET (GameTracker)
San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm ET (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers 7:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins 7:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Braves at St. Louis Cardinals 7:15 pm ET (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers 8:08 pm ET (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks 8:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics 9:05 pm ET (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners 9:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers 9:10 pm ET (GameTracker)
Rowley wins in debut
You've never seen Chris Rowley on a prospect list, and you never will. But on Saturday, Rowley made his big-league for the Blue Jays and earned the victory.
Originally a non-drafted free-agent, Rowley signed with the Blue Jays and missed the 2014-15 seasons while serving in the United States Army. He returned to baseball last season, and pitched well enough in the upper-minors this year to get the call.
Rowley doesn't throw hard -- his fastest pitch on the day was clocked in at 90.5 mph, per Statcast -- but he threw strikes and mixed in enough sliders and changeups to keep batters off-balance. His slider even netted six of his 11 swinging strikes.
Rowley finished his outing by allowing one run, five hits, and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. He also recorded three strikeouts.
Quick hits
- The Yankees placed Masahiro Tanaka on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation.
- Another Yankees starter, Jordan Montgomery , was struck in the head by a line drive during batting practice.
- We looked at some of the Yankees' options if they go outside the organization for rotation help.
- The new Marlins ownership group might remove the home-run sculpture.
