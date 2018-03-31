MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mets start hot, Eaton's career day and more

Though the plan was for this to happen Thursday -- thanks to two cancellations it did not -- Major League Baseball looked to have all 30 teams in action for the first time in 2018 Saturday.

Alas, it didn't happen on this day, either. The Pirates-Tigers game was postponed due to inclement weather. Still, 14 games in all meant 28 teams were taking part on Saturday. That's a robust day of baseball fun. Let's round it up.

Saturday's action

(all times are p.m. and ET)

Pirates at Tigers: Postponed until Sunday for day-night doubleheader

Mets 6, Cardinals 2 (box score)

Nationals 13, Reds 7 (GameTracker)

Angels at Athletics (GameTracker)

Astros at Rangers (GameTracker)

Yankees at Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Indians at Mariners (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Royals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Meet the Mets

It's only been two games, or 1.2 percent of the season, but the Mets have looked great so far. In two wins over the Cardinals -- an expected contender in 2018 -- the Mets have scored 15 runs against only six allowed. Ace Noah Syndergaard looked the part on Opening Day while fellow ace Jacob deGrom allowed only one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday. He struck out seven while walking just one.

More good nuggets from Saturday:

It's not just the 2-0 record through two games. Basically, nearly everything has looked great for the Mets so far under new skipper Mickey Callaway.

Now, one issue that emerged Saturday was Swarzak needing to leave the game with an injury -- that's why Familia was taking a four-out save on the second game of the season. We'll know more about the severity of the injury come Sunday, but that's the only dark cloud lingering over the Mets through two games.

Of course, riding deGrom and a healthy Syndergaard to two wins isn't all too surprising. Now it's time to see the rest of the rotation.

Is that Adam Eaton or Roy Hobbs?

Spanky only played in 23 games for the Nationals last year before tearing his ACL. He's now returned from the injury and had a career day on Saturday. He collected the first five-hit game of his career, going 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored.

Some of the fun of the early season is seeing some of the ridiculous stat lines before they normalize. Check out Eaton's slash: .750/.778/1.375.

That sound you hear in the background is the theme to The Natural.

Adams muscles up in a big way

The Nationals ran their record to 2-0 in taking down the Reds for the second straight day. They got home runs from Trea Turner and Matt Adams, the latter of which was a three-run shot to get the Nats on the board in the top of the first inning. It wasn't cheap. It was a prodigious blast.

MLB Statcast has pegged the shot at 460 feet, making it the longest home run of the very young 2018 season. It likely won't stand long, as there were many (list here) home runs further last year, with an Aaron Judge homer going 495 feet atop the charts.

Large center fielder alert

The Yankees decided to give Brett Gardner the day off Saturday while Aaron Hicks is on the disabled list. That meant manager Aaron Boone turning to the giant Aaron Judge to play center field. At 6-foot-7, Judge ties Walt Bond (Indians, Colt .45s during the 1960s) as the tallest center fielder in MLB history.

Rookie Billy McKinney actually crashed into the wall during the bottom of the first inning and had to come out of the game. Instead of shifting Judge (and/or Stanton), the Yankees elected to keep him in center and slotted Gardner in left.

Quick hits