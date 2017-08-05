MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mets tag Hill for three quick homers
Plus Willson Contreras stays red hot and everything else you need to know from Saturday baseball
Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.
Saturday's scores
- Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays (6:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals (7:15pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants (9:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
-
Oakland Athletics
at
Los Angeles Angels
(9:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
Mets tag Hill for three homers in first inning
Quite the start to Saturday's game for the Mets. Michael Conforto , Wilmer Flores , and Curtis Granderson -- a.k.a. their Nos. 1, 4, and 5 hitters -- all hit solo home runs against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill in the first inning. Three of the first five batters went deep!
Here is Conforto's leadoff home run:
Coming into Saturday's start Hill had allowed only eight home runs total in 78 innings this season. That includes only three homers by left-handed hitters. Two lefties, Conforto and Granderson, took him out of the park Saturday. Go figure.
Contreras stays insanely hot
Is anyone in baseball as hot as Willson Contreras right now? Contreras cranked yet another home run Saturday, this one a two-run homer against Nationals reliever Matt Grace .
Here's the video:
Contreras hit two home runs in Thursday's game, and, since the All-Star break, he is hitting .329/.405/.686 with seven home runs in 18 games. His hot streak goes back even further than that. Contreras is hitting .322/.394/.657 with 13 home runs in 40 games dating back to June 16.
He's going to wind up getting MVP votes, you know.
Quick hits
- Athletics OF Matt Joyce allegedly called a fan a gay slur during a heated exchange Friday night. The team issued a statement Saturday saying they are "very disappointed" that Joyce used "unacceptable" language.
- The Pirates made a pair of trade waivers deals. They acquired UTIL Sean Rodriguez from the Braves for minor-league infielder Connor Joe , and were awarded RHP George Kontos from the Giants on a straight claim.
- Royals C Salvador Perez has an intercostal strain, not an oblique strain, reports MLB.com. The team will re-evaluate him within the next 48 hours before deciding whether to place him on the DL. Perez could be sidelined up to four weeks.
- 3B Pablo Sandoval is back in the big leagues. The Giants called up Sandoval on Saturday after placing 1B Brandon Belt on the seven-day concussion DL. Belt was hit in the helmet by a pitch Friday night.
- The Mariners placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the 10-day DL with biceps tendinitis. The team says he first felt something Friday night. LHP Marco Gonzales was called up in a corresponding roster move.
- The Yankees are not too pleased with C Gary Sanchez 's defense behind the plate this year. He allowed his MLB-leading 12th passed ball Friday night. Manager Joe Girardi called Sanchez out after the game.
- The Rockies activated RHP Chad Bettis off the 60-day DL and optioned him to Triple-A, the team announced. Bettis has not pitched this season as he received treatment for testicular cancer. He is expected to join the rotation soon.
