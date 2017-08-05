MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Mets tag Hill for three quick homers

Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.

Saturday's scores

Mets tag Hill for three homers in first inning

Quite the start to Saturday's game for the Mets. Michael Conforto , Wilmer Flores , and Curtis Granderson -- a.k.a. their Nos. 1, 4, and 5 hitters -- all hit solo home runs against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill in the first inning. Three of the first five batters went deep!

Here is Conforto's leadoff home run:

Coming into Saturday's start Hill had allowed only eight home runs total in 78 innings this season. That includes only three homers by left-handed hitters. Two lefties, Conforto and Granderson, took him out of the park Saturday. Go figure.

Contreras stays insanely hot

Is anyone in baseball as hot as Willson Contreras right now? Contreras cranked yet another home run Saturday, this one a two-run homer against Nationals reliever Matt Grace .

Here's the video:

Contreras hit two home runs in Thursday's game, and, since the All-Star break, he is hitting .329/.405/.686 with seven home runs in 18 games. His hot streak goes back even further than that. Contreras is hitting .322/.394/.657 with 13 home runs in 40 games dating back to June 16.

He's going to wind up getting MVP votes, you know.

