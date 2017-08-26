MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Pickles comes up big for Yankees
Plus Giancarlo Stanton's odds at reaching 62, Sean Newcomb's cleats, and all the rest of the day's action
The final Saturday of August brings with it a full slate of baseball goodness. Keep it here as we update you on the latest news and scores from around the league.
Final scores
New York Yankees
6,
Seattle Mariners
3 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays 10, Minnesota Twins 9 (box score)
Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
New York Mets at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds , 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at St. Louis Cardinals , 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians , 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels , 9:07 p.m ET (GameTracker)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers , 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Gray throws a gem
Sonny Gray entered Saturday having had an uneven tenure with the Yankees thus far. In his four starts, he'd pitched to a shiny 3.13 ERA, yet had just a 1-3 record and 1.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio to show for his efforts. Thankfully, for the Yankees, Gray had his best start with his new team against the Mariners.
Gray tossed seven innings of ball, during which he allowed three hits, two walks, and a run. He struck out nine batters, and did it all on 106 pitches. Gray found a lot of success with his breaking balls. He threw 37 combined curveballs and sliders, and coerced 10 swinging strikes. He added six more whiffs on his fastball variations, giving him 16 whiffs in total.
Perhaps most notably, Gray did all the above while sporting his Players Weekend jersey that identified him as "Pickles":
It's at least possible that Gray will see the Mariners against come the postseason. The Mariners are the team who is closest to the Twins, currently the American League's second wild card team. If so, the Yankees will hope for more of the same from their deadline prize.
Quick hits
- Giancarlo Stanton has improved his odds of hitting 60 home runs while also helping the Marlins up their playoff chances.
- Braves rook Sean Newcomb is wearing cleats to honor some franchise legends.
- Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez, and Robert Kraft flew together to witness the Mayweather-McGregor fight.
- Royals ace Danny Duffy was placed on the DL and will miss at least one start due to a sore left elbow.
- The Indians purchased the contract of LHP Craig Breslow and optioned LHP Ryan Merritt to the minors.
-
