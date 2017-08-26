MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Pickles comes up big for Yankees

The final Saturday of August brings with it a full slate of baseball goodness. Keep it here as we update you on the latest news and scores from around the league.

Gray throws a gem

Sonny Gray entered Saturday having had an uneven tenure with the Yankees thus far. In his four starts, he'd pitched to a shiny 3.13 ERA, yet had just a 1-3 record and 1.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio to show for his efforts. Thankfully, for the Yankees, Gray had his best start with his new team against the Mariners.

Gray tossed seven innings of ball, during which he allowed three hits, two walks, and a run. He struck out nine batters, and did it all on 106 pitches. Gray found a lot of success with his breaking balls. He threw 37 combined curveballs and sliders, and coerced 10 swinging strikes. He added six more whiffs on his fastball variations, giving him 16 whiffs in total.

Perhaps most notably, Gray did all the above while sporting his Players Weekend jersey that identified him as "Pickles":

Dill with it.



Pickles goes 7 strong. Final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K. pic.twitter.com/pbqCUGQGe3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 26, 2017

It's at least possible that Gray will see the Mariners against come the postseason. The Mariners are the team who is closest to the Twins, currently the American League's second wild card team. If so, the Yankees will hope for more of the same from their deadline prize.

