MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Taylor keeps mashing for Dodgers

Saturday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games. Here is our recap of the day in baseball.

Saturday's scores

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington Nationals 4 (box score)

7, 4 (box score) Los Angeles Dodgers 7, New York Mets 4 (box score)

7, 4 (box score) Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates (Delayed -- GameTracker)

at (Delayed -- GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins (Delayed -- GameTracker)

at (Delayed -- GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals (Postponed)

at (Postponed) Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker) Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants (9:05pm ET -- GameTracker)

at (9:05pm ET -- GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels (9:07pm ET -- GameTracker)



Chris Taylor has been huge for the Dodgers

The Dodgers and Mets teamed up for nine home runs on Saturday, and here's one of them ...

Chris Taylor crushes a solo home run to center field, putting the Dodgers on the board in the top of the 6th!!! #LetsGoDodgerspic.twitter.com/N11zhP5p6U — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) August 5, 2017

That's Chris Taylor pretty well crushing one to center. That's his 15th homer of the season in 363 plate appearances, and those 15 homers accompany a 2017 batting line of .314/.380/.549. To say that's out of step with Taylor's previous level of performance is an understatement. Coming into 2017, Taylor had a career line in the majors of .234/.289/.309 with one -- yes, one -- home run in 318 plate appearances.

When you see a home run spike in 2017, you're of course duty-bound to mention the possibility that a hitter is focused on increasing his launch angle. Taylor, however, has seen his groundball rate slightly increase and his flyball rate modestly decrease this season. He's increased his hard-hit rate over prior levels, and his exit velocity is higher than league average. In perhaps related matters, Taylor's swinging less often at pitches out of the zone.

Still, Taylor seems likely to regress at some point. Coming into Saturday, he had a batting average on balls in play of .419, and a hefty 18.7 percent of his flyballs had left the park. Neither of those is likely sustainable.

Regardless of what the future holds, Taylor's been a highly valuable contributor to the best team in baseball. In addition to those offensive bestowals noted above, Taylor's also seen time at five different positions, and he's stolen 13 bags in 16 attempts. Add it up, and he's compiled a WAR of roughly 4.0 despite not being a lineup regular for part of the season. We often talk about the Dodgers' remarkable roster depth, and Taylor is perhaps the most shining example of that depth in 2017.

Mets tag Hill for three homers in first inning

Quite the start to Saturday's game for the Mets. Michael Conforto , Wilmer Flores , and Curtis Granderson -- a.k.a. their Nos. 1, 4, and 5 hitters -- all hit solo home runs against Dodgers lefty Rich Hill in the first inning. Three of the first five batters went deep!

Here is Conforto's leadoff home run:

Coming into Saturday's start Hill had allowed only eight home runs total in 78 innings this season. That includes only three homers by left-handed hitters. Two lefties, Conforto and Granderson, took him out of the park Saturday. Go figure.

Contreras stays insanely hot

Is anyone in baseball as hot as Willson Contreras right now? Contreras cranked yet another home run Saturday, this one a two-run homer against Nationals reliever Matt Grace .

Here's the video:

Contreras hit two home runs in Thursday's game, and, since the All-Star break, he is hitting .329/.405/.686 with seven home runs in 18 games. His hot streak goes back even further than that. Contreras is hitting .322/.394/.657 with 13 home runs in 40 games dating back to June 16.

He's going to wind up getting MVP votes, you know.

Quick hits