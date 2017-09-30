MLB Saturday scores, playoff picture, news, updates: Judge homers, Red Sox clinch

It's the next-to-the-last day of the 2017 regular season, and we've got a full schedule of MLB action, including a load of day games.

First, check out what's still hanging in the balance as we barrel toward the playoffs. We'll be all over that plus, of course, Giancarlo Stanton bid for home run No. 60. Now let's dig in ...

Scores, schedule

Boston Red Sox 6, Astros 3 (box score)

New York Yankees 2, Blue Jays 1 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals , 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Miami Marlins , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians , 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Kansas City Royals , 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers , 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels , 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox wrap up AL East title

On Saturday, the Red Sox beat the Astros and in doing so clinched the American League East title for a second straight season. It's their ninth division title in franchise history. In the win, Drew Pomeranz pitched well, Mookie Betts homered, and Andrew Benintendi's stolen base made him just the third Red Sox rookie ever to author a 20-20 season.

As a result of their triumph, the Red Sox will open their postseason in the ALDS against those same Astros. The rival Yankees, meantime, will host the AL Wild Card Game against the Twins.

Also Saturday's outcome was very promising for the Sox when it comes to their playoff pitching -- specifically Chris Sale and David Price. Read more about that here.

Judge's scorching September continues

The Yanks are playoff-bound, and Aaron Judge has of course been vital to that success. By now, you know the story of Judge's 2017. He lit the world on fire but then regressed badly well into the second half. The story was that Judge and his long levers and good-but-not-great pre-2017 track record were getting exposed.

Well, of late Judge has adjusted to the adjustments pretty darn well. Coming into Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Judge had a thunderous line of .310/.462/.874 for the month of September. Then he went out and did this ...

CRUSHED! ALL RISE!



No.52 for Aaron Judge giving the @Yankees the 1-0 lead. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/enK0UCMd2O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 30, 2017

Mercy. Also of note ...

Aaron Judge has two of the four longest tracked HR of the season



495, Judge

493, Sanchez

490, Gallo

484, Judge, just now. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 30, 2017

He also hit that bomb off Marcus Stroman , who's been one of the AL's top starting pitchers in 2017. That's Judge's 52nd homer of the season, which extends his all-time rookie record. Suffice it to say, Judge is on a roll as the playoff-bound Yankees get ready for postseason baseball.

Quick hits