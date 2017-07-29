MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news: Dodgers win percentage getting absurd
Plus the Yankees win in walk-off fashion, the rumor mill keeps churning and more from Saturday
We're just two days away from the MLB Trade Deadline and one day shy of the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Oh, and there are 15 games on Saturday. Quite a busy MLB time, eh? No time to dilly-dally here with an extended intro. Let's get right to our daily roundup. You know the drill.
Saturday's scores
New York Yankees
5,
Tampa Bay Rays
4 (box score)
Los Angeles Angels 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (box score)
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco Giants 1 (box score)
Seattle Mariners 3, New York Mets 2 (box score)
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)
Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers , (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)
Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics , 9:05 (GameTracker)
The Dodgers are in rarified air
As you see above, the Dodgers nipped the Giants on Saturday and in doing so won their seventh straight game. The Dodger bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless, Corey Seager hit a pair of doubles, Cody Bellinger registered a pair of RBI, and Justin Turner did this ...
Looks like a hit â¦ but @redturn2 has something to say about that. pic.twitter.com/f29sSvoed6— MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2017
Now time for some big picture stuff. The Dodgers are now a season-best 42 games above .500, and that's despite their being under .500 as late as April 27. They're now 73-31, and that's backed up by an MLB-best run differential of plus-184. That 73-31 record also comes to a winning percentage of .702.
We've got roughly two months of regular season left, so most numbers mean something at this reasonably late hour. As such, we can take the Dodgers seriously as a team that's capable of playing .700 ball. Sure, losing ace of aces Clayton Kershaw for a chunk of the stretch drive hurts that cause, but this roster is so, so deep that they figure to be hurt less by the loss of one player -- even a player like Kershaw -- than you might think.
Anyhow, here's the list of .700 or better teams since 1903, year of the first World Series, that the 2017 Dodgers have a shot at joining ...
Team
Record, winning percentage
End result
1906 Cubs
116-36, .763
Lost World Series
1907 Cubs
107-45, .704
Won World Series
1909 Pirates
110-42, .724
Won World Series
1927 Yankees
110-44, .714
Won World Series
1931 Athletics
107-45, .704
Lost World Series
1939 Yankees
106-45, .702
Won World Series
1954 Indians
111-43, .721
Lost World Series
1998 Yankees
114-48, .704
Won World Series
2001 Mariners
116-46, .716
Lost ALCS
So the Dodgers are angling to join the select company above. Of those nine teams, five won the World Series. In the era of the expanded playoffs, .700 or better teams are 1-1 in winning World Series titles.
One criticism of the current Dodgers model is that it's built around roster depth, and in the playoffs depth becomes much less important. Perhaps that's why you're seeing rumors about the Dodgers, on pace for 114 wins, looking to add frontline talent prior to the deadline. Winning the World Series is the point, after all.
Either way, this Dodger team may be the best in history of what's a truly proud franchise.
Yankees are hot again
After losing a series to the Twins, the Yankees sat just 48-45 on the season, this after a scorching 21-9 start that they parlayed into a 38-23 record, good for a four-game lead in the AL East at the time. Now, they are hot again.
Since that July 19 loss, the Yankees have won eight of their last nine. The win Saturday, in walk-off fashion, was their sixth straight.
The game Saturday featured plenty of power. The Rays got home runs from Peter Bourjos (his fifth), Steven Souza (22) and Lucas Duda (19) while Gary Sanchez (16) and Chase Headley (5) went deep for the winners.
Headley's two-run shot gave the Yankees the lead in the sixth:
Tied heading into the ninth, though, the Yankees used an old-fashioned station-to-station rally to win it. Chase Headley walked, Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch. Ronald Torreyes so perfectly placed a bunt that it ended up being a hit to load the bases with no outs. Brett Gardner then singled up the middle to win it.
The Rays are going in the opposite direction of the Yankees. They've now lost three straight and eight of their last 10. They are 4 1/2 games out in the AL East and could fall to 3 1/2 back of the second wild card.
Blue Jays blow game, writing is on the wall
Through Thursday, the Blue Jays had won four in a row and climbed to within six games of .500. They probably needed to sweep the Angels in order to justify not selling off veteran pieces. Instead, they lost Friday and then blew the game on Saturday.
It happened against All-Star closer Roberto Osuna , too. With one out, Kole Calhoun singled, Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch and Ben Revere doubled home a run to make it 5-4 Jays. Osuna then unleashed a wild pitch that plated the tying run and moved the Angels' go-ahead run to third base. That runner would score on Cliff Pennington 's sac fly.
So the Angels hang within striking distance of the second wild card at 51-54, but the Blue Jays are at least seven games back of the second AL wild card, pending the Royals-Red Sox result. Plus, the Jays would have to jump over six other AL teams before even getting to the second wild card.
If there were any illusions of contending heading into the weekend, those are likely gone now.
Trade rumors
- Will the Dodgers again hold onto their biggest prospects?
- We did a quick roundup of the starting pitching rumors. Most notably, A's SP Sonny Gray has been scratched from his next scheduled start because it's likely he'll be traded soon.
- The Astros are going hard after Zach Britton with the Dodgers in as well, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
- Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto essentially tells mariners.com to not expect any big moves.
- The Nationals are among "about eight teams" vying for Tigers reliever Justin Wilson , per Ken Rosenthal.
- Rosenthal also reports that the Indians most likely moves will involve help for the bullpen and/or bench.
- Morosi reports that the Brewers and Marlins are talking about a swap involving SP Dan Straily .
- According to multiple reports, the Nationals and Padres are discussing RP Brad Hand .
- According to multiple reports, the Brewers may have interest in Mets OF Curtis Granderson .
- Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays are willing to listen to offers for SP J.A. Happ.
Quick hits
- The Reds have placed shortstop Zack Cozart on the disabled list with a quad injury. The timing for the Reds to deal Cozart just never really worked out and this likely solidifies that he'll just be walking in the offseason as a free agent.
- Troy Tulowitzki has been placed on the DL by the Blue Jays, who recall Rob Refsnyder from the minors in his place.
- Robbie Ray of the Diamondbacks has landed on the seven-day concussion disabled list.
- Here's a really cool Expos-flavored picture.
