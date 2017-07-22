MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Walk-off HRs in Cleveland, N.Y.

It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB action. Keep it here for all the day's scores, trade rumors, and news.

Final scores

San Francisco Giants 5, Padres 4 in 12 innings (box score)

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 9, Philadelphia Phillies 8 (box score)

Houston Astros 8, Baltimore Orioles 4 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 6, Tigers 5 (box score)

New York Mets 6, Athletics 5 (box score)

Miami Marlins 5, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)

Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 2, Blue Jays 1 in 10 innings (box score)

Kansas City Royals 7, White Sox 2 (box score)

Nationals 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 7, Pirates 3 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 7, Red Sox 3 (box score)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Braves 2 (box score)

Walk-off homers in Cleveland and Queens

Two walk-off homers in one night? We, the people of baseball, are fortunate. First, we drop in on Citi Field. Many of the paying customers at Saturday night's A's-Mets game were likely disappointed, given that just 15,000 of them were able to procure a Thor bobblehead. No doubt aware of this, Wilmer Flores provided them with some ninth-inning consolation ...

Walk-off home run No. 1!

Now we go to Cleveland to check in on a team that's actually in the playoff hunt. Here's Francisco Lindor's leading off the 10th inning against the Blue Jays ...

Walk-off home run No. 2! That's Lindor's 15th of the season, and that's the first walk-off home run of his career. That was a big one, as the Royals and Twins -- both hot on the heels of the Tribe in the AL Central -- each won on Saturday night.

Aaron Judge goes oppo for No. 32

The Yankees' cloutsman ended his second-half home run drought on Friday night in jaw-dropping fashion, and then he hit his MLB-leading 32nd homer Saturday night. This one wasn't as authoritative as No. 31, but he did go the other way off Mariners reliever Steve Cishek ...

Pick any part of the field, and @TheJudge44 will hit a homer to it. pic.twitter.com/wNf2ljaGlO — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 23, 2017

As it turns out, this isn't unusual for Judge. Check out his "power to all fields" spray chart from this season (Saturday night's tater not included) ...

Remember that second-half home run drought? Neither does Aaron Judge.

Oh, and speaking of Saturday oppo jobs in Seattle, regard this one from the future Hall of Famer Robinson Cano ...

That's off newly acquired Yankee David Robertson, and that put the Mariners (temporarily) in front in this matchup of contenders.

Cardinals blow it in Wrigley

On Saturday in Chicago, Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Jon Lester of the Cubs traded zeros until the eighth, when the Cardinals hit back-to-back homers. Cards manager Mike Matheny left Wainwright in for the home half of the eighth (after letting him bat in the top of the eighth), and that didn't go particularly well, as he yielded a one-out single to Jon Jay and then a two-out RBI double to Ben Zobrist .

At that point, Matheny finally went to the pen. Matt Bowman allowed a single to Kris Bryant , which tied the game. Then in came Brett Cecil to face Anthony Rizzo . Here's how that went ...

After a semi-shaky ninth by Wade Davis , the lead held and the Cubs moved to 7-1 since the All-Star break. No, the Cardinals' bullpen didn't do the job, but the fundamental mistake was leaving in Wainwright too long. Yes, Wainwright pitched very well on Saturday, but you're still leaving in a 35-year-old with an ERA near 5.00 to face the Cubs' lineup for a third/fourth time in the game. That tends not to go well.

For all the hand-wringing over the Cardinals' bullpen, it's worth noting that they entered Saturday ranking third in the NL in relief runs/game, fifth in relief WAR, and fifth in save percentage. It's not a great pen, but neither is it a disastrous. Mostly, it's Matheny's anti-Midas instincts when it comes to deciding when to go to the pen that remains a problem. That was certainly the case on Saturday.

Harper rudely greets Banda with massive bomb

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up lefty Anthony Banda , their only top-100 overall prospect, to make his major-league debut against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Mr. Banda, in his very first big-league inning he ran into Bryce Harper ...

What did this ball ever do to you, Bryce? pic.twitter.com/LWHcebuE7V — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2017

And the people say: #Larduhmercy. Read more here about Harper's Saturday night spank.

Rays hot for Neshek?

The Rays have been tied to basically every available and possibly available reliever. It's no surprise then that the Phillies are reportedly scouting Tampa Bay's system in an aggressive manner, presumably with a potential Pat Neshek trade in mind:

Source: Phillies doing heavy scouting of Rays system. TB interested in Pat Neshek. Rays have been scouring entire relief pitching market. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 22, 2017

Neshek, a free agent at year's end, has pitched wonderfully for the Phillies. In 42 appearances, he's posted a 1.14 ERA and an 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Rays could certainly use Neshek or someone of his ilk if they're to maintain their hold on a wild card spot.

Trade rumors

