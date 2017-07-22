MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Cubs win as Cards botch pitching

It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB action. Keep it here for all the day's scores, trade rumors, and news.

Final scores

San Francisco Giants 5, Padres 4 in 12 innings (box score)

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at New York Mets (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

Cardinals blow it in Wrigley

On Saturday in Chicago, Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Jon Lester of the Cubs traded zeroes until the eighth, when the Cardinals hit back-to-back homers. Cards manager Mike Matheny left Wainwright in for the home half of the eighth (after letting him bat in the top of the eighth), and that didn't go particularly well, as he yielded a one-out single to Jon Jay and then a two-out RBI double to Ben Zobrist .

At that point, Matheny finally went to the pen. Matt Bowman allowed a single to Kris Bryant , which tied the game. Then in came Brett Cecil to face Anthony Rizzo . Here's how that went ...

After a semi-shaky ninth by Wade Davis , the lead held and the Cubs moved to 7-1 since the All-Star break. No, the Cardinals' bullpen didn't do the job, but the fundamental mistake was leaving in Wainwright too long. Yes, Wainwright pitched very well on Saturday, but you're still leaving in a 35-year-old with an ERA near 5.00 to face the Cubs' lineup for a third/fourth time in the game. That tends not to go well.

For all the hand-wringing over the Cardinals' bullpen, it's worth noting that they entered Saturday ranking third in the NL in relief runs/game, fifth in relief WAR, and fifth in save percentage. It's not a great pen, but neither is it a disastrous. Mostly, it's Matheny's anti-Midas instincts when it comes to deciding when to go to the pen that remains a problem. That was certainly the case on Saturday.

Harper rudely greets Banda with massive bomb

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up lefty Anthony Banda , their only top-100 overall prospect, to make his major-league debut against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Mr. Banda, in his very first big-league inning he ran into Bryce Harper ...

What did this ball ever do to you, Bryce? pic.twitter.com/LWHcebuE7V — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2017

And the people say: #Larduhmercy. Read more here about Harper's Saturday night spank.

Rays hot for Neshek?

The Rays have been tied to basically every available and possibly available reliever. It's no surprise then that the Phillies are reportedly scouting Tampa Bay's system in an aggressive manner, presumably with a potential Pat Neshek trade in mind:

Source: Phillies doing heavy scouting of Rays system. TB interested in Pat Neshek. Rays have been scouring entire relief pitching market. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 22, 2017

Neshek, a free agent at year's end, has pitched wonderfully for the Phillies. In 42 appearances, he's posted a 1.14 ERA and an 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Rays could certainly use Neshek or someone of his ilk if they're to maintain their hold on a wild card spot.

Trade rumors

Quick hits