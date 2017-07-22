MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Cubs win as Cards botch pitching
Plus Cubs' Hendricks has a return date, Astros scout Darvish and more from Saturday around baseball
It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB action. Keep it here for all the day's scores, trade rumors, and news.
Final scores
San Francisco Giants
5, Padres 4 in 12 innings (box score)
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2 (box score)
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
Oakland Athletics at New York Mets (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)
Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)
Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)
Cardinals blow it in Wrigley
On Saturday in Chicago, Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Jon Lester of the Cubs traded zeroes until the eighth, when the Cardinals hit back-to-back homers. Cards manager Mike Matheny left Wainwright in for the home half of the eighth (after letting him bat in the top of the eighth), and that didn't go particularly well, as he yielded a one-out single to Jon Jay and then a two-out RBI double to Ben Zobrist .
At that point, Matheny finally went to the pen. Matt Bowman allowed a single to Kris Bryant , which tied the game. Then in came Brett Cecil to face Anthony Rizzo . Here's how that went ...
Two-out hustle. #ThatsCubpic.twitter.com/Uw6nNKfDDZ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2017
After a semi-shaky ninth by Wade Davis , the lead held and the Cubs moved to 7-1 since the All-Star break. No, the Cardinals' bullpen didn't do the job, but the fundamental mistake was leaving in Wainwright too long. Yes, Wainwright pitched very well on Saturday, but you're still leaving in a 35-year-old with an ERA near 5.00 to face the Cubs' lineup for a third/fourth time in the game. That tends not to go well.
For all the hand-wringing over the Cardinals' bullpen, it's worth noting that they entered Saturday ranking third in the NL in relief runs/game, fifth in relief WAR, and fifth in save percentage. It's not a great pen, but neither is it a disastrous. Mostly, it's Matheny's anti-Midas instincts when it comes to deciding when to go to the pen that remains a problem. That was certainly the case on Saturday.
Harper rudely greets Banda with massive bomb
The Arizona Diamondbacks called up lefty Anthony Banda , their only top-100 overall prospect, to make his major-league debut against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Mr. Banda, in his very first big-league inning he ran into Bryce Harper ...
What did this ball ever do to you, Bryce? pic.twitter.com/LWHcebuE7V— MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2017
And the people say: #Larduhmercy. Read more here about Harper's Saturday night spank.
Rays hot for Neshek?
The Rays have been tied to basically every available and possibly available reliever. It's no surprise then that the Phillies are reportedly scouting Tampa Bay's system in an aggressive manner, presumably with a potential Pat Neshek trade in mind:
Neshek, a free agent at year's end, has pitched wonderfully for the Phillies. In 42 appearances, he's posted a 1.14 ERA and an 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Rays could certainly use Neshek or someone of his ilk if they're to maintain their hold on a wild card spot.
Trade rumors
- The Yankees may be among the teams with interest in trading for Rangers SP Yu Darvish.
- In Ken Rosenthal's latest video dispatch he reports that the Pirates, thanks to their recent improved play, have ruled out trading OF Andrew McCutchen or INF Josh Harrison leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
- Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes that it's not certain whether the Cardinals will trade SP Lance Lynn. If they do put him on the block, then the Royals, Rockies, and Astros may be among the interested teams.
- The Dodgers are interested in Mets RP
Addison Reed
.
- The Brewers are considering a run at Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler .
- Although the Jaime Garcia-to-Minnesota trade talk appears finished, Ken Rosenthal reported relief prospect Nick Burdi was supposed to be in the deal.
- Speaking of Garcia, more and more teams are calling about him following a strong effort against the Dodgers.
- The Astros watched Rangers ace Yu Darvish 's start on Friday.
Quick hits
- Pablo Sandoval is back with the Giants, and apologized for comments he made following his departure to Boston.
- The Blue Jays placed SP Aaron Sanchez on the DL with a blister.
- Kyle Hendricks will return to the Cubs rotation on Monday.
- The Indians activated SP Danny Salazar from the disabled list.
- The Brewers optioned OF Keon Broxton to Triple-A and activated 2B Eric Sogard from the disabled list.
- The Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the disabled list and recalled LHP Steven Brault .
- Evan Grant tweets that Rangers RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will undergo Tommy John surgery.
