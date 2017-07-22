MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Rays eyeing Phillies' Neshek

It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB action. Keep it here for all the day's scores, trade rumors, and news.

Final scores

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 ET (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at New York Mets 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians 7:10 ET (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals 7:15 ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies 8:10 ET (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 ET (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners 9:10 ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers 9:10 ET (GameTracker)

Rays hot for Neshek?

The Rays have been tied to basically every available and possibly available reliever. It's no surprise then that the Phillies are reportedly scouting Tampa Bay's system in an aggressive manner, presumably with a potential Pat Neshek trade in mind:

Source: Phillies doing heavy scouting of Rays system. TB interested in Pat Neshek. Rays have been scouring entire relief pitching market. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 22, 2017

Neshek, a free agent at year's end, has pitched wonderfully for the Phillies. In 42 appearances, he's posted a 1.14 ERA and an 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Rays could certainly use Neshek or someone of his ilk if they're to maintain their hold on a wild card spot.

Trade rumors

Quick hits