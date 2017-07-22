MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Rays eyeing Phillies' Neshek
Plus Cubs' Hendricks has a return date, Astros scout Darvish and more from Saturday around baseball
It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- a full slate of MLB action. Keep it here for all the day's scores, trade rumors, and news.
Final scores
San Diego Padres
at
San Francisco Giants
(GameTracker)
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies 7:05 ET (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 ET (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Oakland Athletics at New York Mets 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals 7:15 ET (GameTracker)
Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 ET (GameTracker)
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners 9:10 ET (GameTracker)
Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers 9:10 ET (GameTracker)
Rays hot for Neshek?
The Rays have been tied to basically every available and possibly available reliever. It's no surprise then that the Phillies are reportedly scouting Tampa Bay's system in an aggressive manner, presumably with a potential Pat Neshek trade in mind:
Neshek, a free agent at year's end, has pitched wonderfully for the Phillies. In 42 appearances, he's posted a 1.14 ERA and an 8.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Rays could certainly use Neshek or someone of his ilk if they're to maintain their hold on a wild card spot.
Trade rumors
- The Dodgers are interested in Mets RP Addison Reed.
Addison Reed
.
- The Brewers are considering a run at Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler.
- Although the Jaime Garcia-to-Minnesota trade talk appears finished, Ken Rosenthal reported relief prospect Nick Burdi was supposed to be in the deal.
- Speaking of Garcia, more and more teams are calling about him following a strong effort against the Dodgers.
- The Astros watched Rangers ace Yu Darvish's start on Friday.
Quick hits
- Pablo Sandoval is back with the Giants, and apologized for comments he made following his departure to Boston.
- The Blue Jays placed SP Aaron Sanchez on the DL with a blister.
- Kyle Hendricks will return to the Cubs rotation on Monday.
- The Indians activated SP Danny Salazar from the disabled list.
- The Brewers optioned OF Keon Broxton to Triple-A and activated 2B Eric Sogard from the disabled list.
- The Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the disabled list and recalled LHP Steven Brault.
