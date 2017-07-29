MLB Saturday scores, trade rumors, news: Yankees walk it off for sixth straight win

We're just two days away from the MLB Trade Deadline and one day shy of the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Oh, and there are 15 games on Saturday. Quite a busy MLB time, eh? No time to dilly-dally here with an extended intro. Let's get right to our daily roundup. You know the drill.

Saturday's scores

New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay Rays 4 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (box score)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers , 6:10 (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals , 7:05 (GameTracker)

Braves at Philadelphia Phillies , 7:05 (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox , 7:10 (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals , 7:15 (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers , 8:05 (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres , 8:40 (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics , 9:05 (GameTracker)

Yankees are hot again

After losing a series to the Twins, the Yankees sat just 48-45 on the season, this after a scorching 21-9 start that they parlayed into a 38-23 record, good for a four-game lead in the AL East at the time. Now, they are hot again.

Since that July 19 loss, the Yankees have won eight of their last nine. The win Saturday, in walk-off fashion, was their sixth straight.

The game Saturday featured plenty of power. The Rays got home runs from Peter Bourjos (his fifth), Steven Souza (22) and Lucas Duda (19) while Gary Sanchez (16) and Chase Headley (5) went deep for the winners.

Headley's two-run shot gave the Yankees the lead in the sixth:

Tied heading into the ninth, though, the Yankees used an old-fashioned station-to-station rally to win it. Chase Headley walked, Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch. Ronald Torreyes so perfectly placed a bunt that it ended up being a hit to load the bases with no outs. Brett Gardner then singled up the middle to win it.

The Rays are going in the opposite direction of the Yankees. They've now lost three straight and eight of their last 10. They are 4 1/2 games out in the AL East and could fall to 3 1/2 back of the second wild card.

Blue Jays blow game, writing is on the wall

Through Thursday, the Blue Jays had won four in a row and climbed to within six games of .500. They probably needed to sweep the Angels in order to justify not selling off veteran pieces. Instead, they lost Friday and then blew the game on Saturday.

It happened against All-Star closer Roberto Osuna , too. With one out, Kole Calhoun singled, Martin Maldonado was hit by a pitch and Ben Revere doubled home a run to make it 5-4 Jays. Osuna then unleashed a wild pitch that plated the tying run and moved the Angels' go-ahead run to third base. That runner would score on Cliff Pennington 's sac fly.

So the Angels hang within striking distance of the second wild card at 51-54, but the Blue Jays are at least seven games back of the second AL wild card, pending the Royals-Red Sox result. Plus, the Jays would have to jump over six other AL teams before even getting to the second wild card.

If there were any illusions of contending heading into the weekend, those are likely gone now.

