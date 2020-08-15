Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? ( 2:28 )

Major League Baseball's season less than a month old, but more than 30 games have been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have both dealt with team-wide outbreaks, and the Cincinnati Reds had two games postponed this weekend after a player tested positive.

The Cardinals are set to resume their schedule Saturday with a doubleheader against the White Sox. MLB was supposed to have all 30 teams in action on Saturday for the first time in 20 days, but that changed after the league called off a pair of Reds-Pirates games. It's not clear when the Reds will return to the field.

As of Saturday, 32 different MLB games impacting a total of 12 teams had been postponed due to COVID-19 cases. Here is the full list of postponed games and their original dates:

Marlins-Orioles four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)

Yankees-Phillies four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)

Marlins-Nationals three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

Phillies-Blue Jays three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

Brewers-Cardinals three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)

Cardinals-Tigers four-game series (Aug. 3-6)

Cardinals-Cubs three-game series (Aug. 7-9)

Cardinals-Pirates three-game series (Aug. 10-12)

Cardinals-Tigers doubleheader (Aug. 13)

Cardinals-White Sox series opener (Aug. 14)

Reds-Pirates games (Aug. 15-16)

"The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind," MLB said in a statement. "The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins' personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care."

MLB will try to make up all postponed games later in the season via doubleheaders and eliminating off-days. The league announced a new schedule for teams whose schedules were impacted by the outbreaks on Aug. 6, and it featured 14 different doubleheaders. The Cardinals announced a revised schedule on Aug. 14, and St. Louis will attempt to play 11 doubleheaders and 53 games in 44 days from mid-August to the end of the regular season.

Teams finished with an unequal number of games around the 1981 strike -- some teams played as many as 111 games that season while others played as few as 103 -- and the standings were based on winning percentage. In these adverse times, a similar strategy would be warranted this year.

COVID-19 carries up to a 14-day incubation period (the time from exposure to development of symptoms) with a median of five days.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Aug. 1 there was "no reason to quit" the 2020 MLB season and noted the league would move forward.