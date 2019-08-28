MLB schedule scores: Brewers salvage win behind Hiura's big day; Yankees keep hitting homers

The final Wednesday of August brings us a full, 15-game slate. Among the more intriguing matchups would be Cubs at Mets and the Rays visiting Houston. In day action, the hottest team in baseball finally lost another game and the Bronx Bombers bombed away, winning again.

That and more in our daily roundup. Let's get to it.

Brewers avoid sweep; Flaherty's dominant run ends

The Cardinals came into Wednesday looking for a sweep of their division rival Brewers and were the hottest team in baseball, having won 15 of their last 18 games. They had to like their chances, thanks to Jack Flaherty being the scheduled starter. A cursory glance at Flaherty's stats show him as a good pitcher, but he'd been an elite-level ace of late. In the month of August, Flaherty had only allowed one run in 32 innings (0.28 ERA). Going back to his last nine starts, he allowed two runs once, one run three times and zero runs five times. He had a 0.80 ERA in that span.

While Flaherty wasn't shelled or anything, the Brewers did stick him with his worst game in two months. He allowed three runs on five hits, though only two of the runs were earned, in six innings of work. Hardly a bad outing, but it does kind of break up his string.

On the Brewers' end, rookie Keston Hiura was the offensive star, clubbing a home run and RBI double.

The Brewers are back within 5 1/2 of the Cardinals for first in the NL Central, though the Cubs are in the way.

Sanchez blasts his 30th HR; Judge on a tear

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez put New York on the board first against the Mariners with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the first inning. The homer, interestingly enough, came off former Yankees top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. The Yankees traded Sheffield for Wednesday's starting pitcher James Paxton last offseason. Anyways, I digress. Now, admire this bomb from Sanchez:

Later Aaron Judge joined in on the fun:

Judge has now homered in five of his last six games and has six homers in his last nine. Also of note was Mike Ford hitting his ninth home run. The Yankees have 11 players with at least 10 home runs. The record is 12 (last year's Yankees). Cameron Maybin has eight. Edwin Encarnacion is on the IL, but he has nine with the Yankees. It's possible they get to 14.

The Yankees hold onto the AL's best record (they entered Wednesday with a half-game lead over the Astros) with their 88th win.

