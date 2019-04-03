MLB schedule, scores: Bryce Harper returns to Nationals Park with a bang; Rays continue red-hot start

Our first full week of MLB action continues Tuesday, with Bryce Harper making his first return to Washington, D.C., as the 3-0 Phillies open a two-game series at Nationals Park. After signing a historic 10-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies this offseason, this will the first time in Harper's career that he'll step on the field in D.C. as an opponent. We've got everything you need to know about Harper's first road game in D.C., including how to watch the game, which will be highlighted by an early start from Nats' right-hander Max Scherzer.

We'll be keeping this post updated with scores, news and happenings as the Tuesday games get underway, so you don't miss a thing. For everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action, check back throughout the night.

Baseball schedule and scores for Tuesday, April 2

1. Harper booed in return to Washington

Not even a 45-minute rain delay could buy Bryce Harper a reprieve from Nationals fans. Harper was booed loudly throughout the game in his return to Nationals Park on Tuesday. He was booed during pregame introductions, during a planned tribute video, during his at-bats, and whenever he made a play in the field. All night long.

The only time Harper was cheered? When he struck out in his first at-bat. Max Scherzer got him to swing over top of a changeup. Here's the video:

Harper struck out in his second at-bat as well, but, after that, he doubled to right in his third at-bat and singled in a run in his fourth at-bat to help the Phillies break the game open. Do you think Bryce enjoyed that?

We havin' better discussions pic.twitter.com/KJnLKqAUKF — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 3, 2019

With the Phillies having built a 6-0 lead, their fans could be heard chanting "M! V! P!" and "We got Har-per!" in an otherwise silent Nationals Park in the sixth inning. Those fans got even louder in the eighth, as Harper put a 458-foot exclamation point on his night.

2. Rays off to franchise record start

For the first time in franchise history, the Rays have won five of their first six regular season games. Tampa and reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell shut the Rockies out Tuesday night. Colorado was held to two Trevor Story singles.

View Profile Blake Snell TB • SP • 4 IP 7 H 2 R 0 ER 0 BB 1 K 13

The Rays are smothering teams with run prevention in the early going. Since allowing five runs in an Opening Day loss, Tampa has allowed five runs total in five games since, and never once more than two runs in a game. Their 10 runs allowed this season are the fewest in baseball among teams that have played at least five games.

Only once before have the Rays ever won as many as four of their first six games. That was 2012, when they started 4-2. That team finished 90-72, the same record as last year's Rays team, which won 28 of their final 39 games. The 2018 Rays finished very strong and the 2019 Rays picked up right where they left off.

3. Shorthanded Yankees struggle offensively again

The Yankees currently have four regular position players on the injured list (Miguel Andujar, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton) and it is showing on the field. They were held to three runs or less for the third time in the last four games Tuesday night. Jordan Zimmermann shut them down through 6 2/3 innings.

View Profile Jordan Zimmermann DET • SP • 27 April 2 vs. Yankees IP 6 2/3 H 6 R 1 ER 1 BB 1 K 6

Zimmermann gave the Yankees a taste of their own medicine. The Yankees are a noted anti-fastball team, meaning they throw fewer fastballs than just about any other team, and Zimmermann threw 36 fastballs against 57 breaking balls Tuesday. He kept throwing the Yankees soft stuff and that made hard contact tough to come by.

Due to all the injuries the Yankees batted singles hitter DJ LeMahieu fifth and scrap heap pickup Mike Tauchman sixth on Tuesday night. Last week it was Andujar and Gary Sanchez in the fifth and sixth spots with Gleyber Torres in the eighth spot. Torres hit cleanup Tuesday. In just one week, the Yankees have seen their lineup thin out considerably, and runs are suddenly at a premium.

