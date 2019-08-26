MLB schedule, scores: Cardinals blow out Brewers; Phillies rally late thanks to home runs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The new week begins with a light slate of MLB action. There are only eight games on the schedule Monday, and one of the eight is a makeup game in Denver. Nearly half the league is enjoying an off-day.
The big storylines from the night included the Cardinals blowing out the Brewers, the Phillies rallying thanks to the long ball and Tim Melville giving the Rockies another good start.
You can check out more on those stories (and more) by reading our full recap below.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, August 26
- Rockies 3, Braves 1 (box score)
- Cardinals 12, Brewers 2 (box score)
- Phillies 6, Pirates 5 in 11 (box score)
- Reds 6, Marlins 3 (box score)
- Athletics at Royals (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Padres (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Mariners (GameTracker)
Cardinals blow out Brewers to extend NL Central lead
The Cardinals entered the week 4 ½ games up on the Brewers in the National League Central. With a 12-2 win against Milwaukee on Monday, the Cardinals have widened the gap.
The Cardinals jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez, tagging him for nine runs on nine hits in five innings. Gonzalez yielded only one home run -- to Yadier Molina -- but did walk four. St. Louis, meanwhile, had three players (Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Molina) drive in three runs apiece.
As for the pitching side of things, the Cardinals yanked Adam Wainwright before he could complete the fourth inning. John Gant then threw 2 ⅓ scoreless innings as part of a strong effort from the bullpen.
With the Cubs off Monday, the Cardinals now hold a three-game lead in the division.
Melville turns in another strong start for Rockies
Over the winter Tim Melville worked at an Arizona barbecue joint because he was unable to land a job in baseball. Fast forward to Monday, and Melville turned in his second straight strong start for the Rockies. The 29-year-old right-hander blanked the Braves across five innings in their makeup game at Coors Field.
Melville, 29, allowed one run in seven innings against the D-Backs last week, his first MLB action since 2017. The Royals gave him a $1.25 million signing bonus as their fourth-round pick in 2008, but Melville never developed consistent command, and he bounced from organization to organization. He pitched in an independent league before signing with Colorado in May.
Jon Gray's season-ending foot injury pushed Melville into the rotation. Unfortunately for him, he was not rewarded with a win for Monday's performance. Julio Teheran matched Melville zero for zero and the game was still scoreless when Melville was removed. Still, two starts in to his MLB return, the Rockies couldn't have asked Melville for more.
The Rockies, by the way, went on to win by a 3-1 final.
Stat of the day: Suarez nears 40th homer
Eugenio Suarez jumped the fence on Monday as part of the Reds' 6-3 victory against the Marlins. It was his 36th homer of the year:
Suarez is now four homers away from the 16th 40-plus-homer season in franchise history, and the first since Adam Dunn accomplished the feat in 2007.
By the way, Suarez's previous career-high was 34. As a reminder, there's a month left in the season.
Highlights of the day: Phillies rally behind long ball
With four outs remaining, the Phillies trailed the Pirates by a 4-2 margin. Based on the score listed above (a 6-5 Phillies win) and the subheading, you know what happened next -- at least in broad terms. Let's walk you through things though.
First, Bryce Harper hit this home run to cut the lead to 4-3:
Then Corey Dickerson hit his own home run to give the Phillies a 5-4 lead:
The Pirates tied the score in the ninth on a Josh Bell homer, and the two sides traded zeros until the bottom of the 11th. That's when Sean Rodriguez -- yes, Sean Rodriguez -- sent a ball into the left-field seats for the walk-off winner:
Quick hits
- It's Monday, which means Matt Snyder has released his latest MLB Power Rankings. The red-hot Nationals are the biggest climbers this week while the suddenly Chris Sale-less Red Sox took a tumble.
- Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared his first photo of himself since being shot in June. He also helped move his daughter into college. Ortiz has hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to investigate his shooting.
- Original Rays owner Vince Naimoli passed away Sunday. He was 81. Naimoli stepped down as managing partner in October 2005. The team will wear a patch on their jerseys in his honor the rest of the season.
- The Braves have become one of MLB's powerhouse teams by opening their wallet. The Josh Donaldson and Dallas Keuchel signings are paying big dividends, and Mark Melancon has been a steady pickup as well.
- The Nationals have ridden a dynamic offense during their current hot streak. They can score with homers and with extended rallies, and it could make them the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the NL.
- The red-hot Cardinals have taken control of the NL Central race. The offense is clicking and Jack Flaherty is emerging as a true top of the rotation starter, plus the Cardinals have taken advantage of a favorable schedule.
- The Dodgers are reportedly considering calling up top prospect SS Gavin Lux in September. Lux has broken out as one of the top prospects in baseball this year. He's hitting .351/.425/.615 between Double-A and Triple-A.
- The Phillies activated OF Bryce Harper off the paternity list, the team announced. Harper missed this weekend's series for the birth of his son, Krew Aron. 3B Maikel Franco was sent back to Triple-A to clear a roster spot.
- Mets OF Brandon Nimmo is expected to rejoin the team before the end of the week, reports the New York Post. He has been out since May with a neck injury. Nimmo is currently on a minor league rehab assignment.
- The Braves activated SS Dansby Swanson off the injured list, the club announced. He'd been out four weeks with a bad bruise on his foot. OF Adam Duvall was demoted to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- The Rockies placed RHP German Marquez (arm inflammation) and OF Raimel Tapia (hand contusion) on the 10-day injured list, the team announced. RHP Joe Harvey and LHP Phillip Diehl were called up in corresponding moves.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pujols passes 100 career WAR mark
Only 31 players have hit the 100-WAR plateau
-
Ortiz shares first photo since shooting
Ortiz has also hired the former Boston police commissioner to conduct an investigation into...
-
Report: L.A. considering calling up Lux
Lux has broken out as one of the game's top prospects this year
-
MLB Power Rankings
Which team has the best chance to advance in a one-game play-in scenario?
-
Harper shares photo of newborn son
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder became a father on August 22
-
Nationals winning with dynamic offense
The Nationals have power, speed, hit for average and get on base