MLB schedule, scores: Cardinals, Brewers continue NL Central battle following dramatic Opening Day

The first Friday of baseball's new regular season doesn't feature a full slate or any day games. Rather, four of the night's eight contests will begin after 10 p.m. ET. That includes Yusei Kikuchi attempting to guide the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 start in his second big-league appearance -- this one coming against the defending world champion Boston Red Sox.

With due respect to Kikuchi and the Mariners, the night's biggest game looks to be played in the midwest. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers played a thriller on Thursday that saw the Brewers win in dramatic fashion -- a Lorenzo Cain leaping grab that prevented a tie. The Cardinals will try to earn their first W of the year behind Jack Flaherty. The Brewers will counter with one of their own young arms: Freddy Peralta.

Elsewhere, Charlie Morton will make his first regular-season start with the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll be going up against Gerrit Cole and his old team, the Houston Astros. Matt Harvey will make his first start for the Los Angeles Angels, this coming against the Oakland Athletics. And German Marquez and Trevor Richards will duel in Miami in a sneaky good pitching matchup.

Baseball schedule and scores for Friday, March 29

Cardinals, Brewers continue series

As noted above, the Cardinals and Brewers played a fun game on Thursday afternoon, culminating in a thrilling game-saving grab by Lorenzo Cain. Friday night brings with it an interesting pitching match-up on paper.

Flaherty is coming off a dandy season. Last year he posted a 116 ERA+ and a 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to a fifth-place finish in Rookie of the Year Award voting. Flaherty struck out nearly 30 percent of the batters he faced behind an arsenal heavy on 93 mph fastballs and swing-and-miss sliders. Batters whiffed on nearly half the occasions they offered on the slider.

Peralta, meanwhile, is entering his first full season in the majors. In 16 appearances in 2018 he managed a 96 ERA+ and also struck out nearly 30 percent of the hitters he faced. Unlike Flaherty, Peralta does almost all his heavy lifting with a low-90s fastball. He used it almost 80 percent of the time, and to good effect: batters hit the heater at an average launch angle of 23 degrees -- for reference, Brian McCann had baseball's highest launch angle last season among qualified batters, at 23.1 degrees.

