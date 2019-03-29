MLB schedule, scores: Cardinals, Brewers continue NL Central battle following dramatic Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the baseball regular season
The first Friday of baseball's new regular season doesn't feature a full slate or any day games. Rather, four of the night's eight contests will begin after 10 p.m. ET. That includes Yusei Kikuchi attempting to guide the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 start in his second big-league appearance -- this one coming against the defending world champion Boston Red Sox.
With due respect to Kikuchi and the Mariners, the night's biggest game looks to be played in the midwest. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers played a thriller on Thursday that saw the Brewers win in dramatic fashion -- a Lorenzo Cain leaping grab that prevented a tie. The Cardinals will try to earn their first W of the year behind Jack Flaherty. The Brewers will counter with one of their own young arms: Freddy Peralta.
Elsewhere, Charlie Morton will make his first regular-season start with the Tampa Bay Rays. He'll be going up against Gerrit Cole and his old team, the Houston Astros. Matt Harvey will make his first start for the Los Angeles Angels, this coming against the Oakland Athletics. And German Marquez and Trevor Richards will duel in Miami in a sneaky good pitching matchup.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule and scores for Friday, March 29
- LIVE -- Tigers at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- LIVE -- Rockies at Marlins (GameTracker)
- LIVE -- Astros at Rays (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING -- Cardinals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING -- Angels at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING -- Giants at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING -- Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING -- Red Sox at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cardinals, Brewers continue series
As noted above, the Cardinals and Brewers played a fun game on Thursday afternoon, culminating in a thrilling game-saving grab by Lorenzo Cain. Friday night brings with it an interesting pitching match-up on paper.
Flaherty is coming off a dandy season. Last year he posted a 116 ERA+ and a 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio en route to a fifth-place finish in Rookie of the Year Award voting. Flaherty struck out nearly 30 percent of the batters he faced behind an arsenal heavy on 93 mph fastballs and swing-and-miss sliders. Batters whiffed on nearly half the occasions they offered on the slider.
Peralta, meanwhile, is entering his first full season in the majors. In 16 appearances in 2018 he managed a 96 ERA+ and also struck out nearly 30 percent of the hitters he faced. Unlike Flaherty, Peralta does almost all his heavy lifting with a low-90s fastball. He used it almost 80 percent of the time, and to good effect: batters hit the heater at an average launch angle of 23 degrees -- for reference, Brian McCann had baseball's highest launch angle last season among qualified batters, at 23.1 degrees.
Quick hits
- Brewers RP Corey Knebel has elected to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the season.
- Astros SS Carlos Correa is dealing with a strained neck.
- The Mariners have acquired C Tom Murphy from the Giants in exchange for RHP Jesus Ozoria.
- The Indians have signed veteran OF Cameron Maybin to a minor-league contract. He's been assigned to Triple-A.
- The Orioles have signed OF Mason Williams to a minor-league contract and assigned him to Triple-A.
- Former MLB closer John Wetteland has reportedly been indicted on charges of child sex abuse.
- Our own Dayn Perry has made some snap judgements from Opening Day.
- Former Marlins SP Dan Straily is a free agent and has at least three suitors. We looked at where he might land.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knebel (Tommy John) to miss 2019 season
Knebel has notched 55 saves over the last two seasons
-
How to watch MLB games for 2019 season
Want to know what channel is baseball games on tonight? We have you covered
-
Six things to know from MLB Opening Day
Here is everything you need to know about baseball's Opening Day
-
Giants vs. Padres preview, pick
It's an NL West showdown as these teams try to chase down the Dodgers
-
Braves vs. Phillies preview, pick
The Braves and Phillies are some of the favorites to win the NL East this year
-
Ranking Straily's AL landing spots
Straily was recently released by the Miami Marlins