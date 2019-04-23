MLB schedule, scores: Chris Sale shows promise in 10-strikeout performance, but Red Sox fall to Tigers

Thanks to a makeup game in Boston, we've got an overstuffed 16-game MLB slate for Tuesday. Let's jump in ...

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, April 23

FINAL - Tigers 7, Red Sox 4, Game 1 (box score)

Marlins at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Red Sox, Game 2, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mixed bag for Sale in Boston loss

As you see above, the Red Sox dropped the first game of their Tuesday doubleheader against the Tigers. Chris Sale, who lugged a profoundly uncharacteristic 8.50 ERA into this one, made the start:

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 vs. DET, 4/23/19 IP 5 H 5 R 2 SO 10 BB 2 HR 1

So we've got some good and bad here. On the downside, Sale lasted just five innings against the American League's worst offense to date. As well, while Sale's fastball velocity wasn't nearly as down as it was earlier in the season, he didn't pop it like he did in his prior star against the Yankees. There's also this:

This was Sale's third start this season allowing 6 100+ MPH batted balls. He had 1 such outing all of last year -- and it was his 1st playoff start of 2018. Thanks again to @SlangsOnSports for the speedy research. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 23, 2019

On the other hand, this was easily Sale's best start of the season. He struck out 10 after not striking out more than six in his previous four starts of 2019. Here's all 10:

Chris Sale's 10Ks in 15 seconds. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/40C15wvnQY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2019

That's the first time since August of last year that Sale has reached double figures in strikeouts in a start. He also had five swings and misses on his fastball against the Tigers on Tuesday after getting just two swings and misses on his fastball in those previous four starts.

All in all, let's call it more good than bad for Sale, and given how his 2019 had been unfolding that's big progress. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the troubled bullpen found trouble again, as four relievers combined to allow five runs. The Sox's bullpen now has a 5.08 ERA on the season, which is good for 13th in the AL.

