MLB schedule, scores: Dodgers' Julio Urias makes return to rotation following lengthy absence
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The first weekend of the 2019 regular season is in the books and teams are now moving on to their second series of the year. The Braves, Giants, Indians, and Pirates will all play their home openers Monday and home openers sure are a lot of fun.
Three left-handed starters are making their return to the rotation Monday following lengthy absences due to injuries. The list:
- Caleb Smith, Marlins: Out since June 2018 (lat strain)
- Drew Smyly, Rangers: Out since March 2017 (Tommy John surgery and setbacks)
- Julio Urias, Dodgers: Has not started since May 2017 (shoulder capsule surgery)
Smith was shaping up to be a real nice story for Miami last season -- they acquired him from the Yankees in a minor trade in November 2017 -- before the injury. He threw 77 1/3 innings with a 4.19 ERA and 88 strikeouts last year. Smyly last threw a meaningful pitch in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Since then he's managed to go from the Mariners to the Cubs to the Rangers as a free agent and in trades.
With all due respect to Smith and Smyly, Urias is the most notable lefty rejoining his team's rotation Monday. Torn shoulder capsules are often the kiss of death for pitchers -- torn capsules effectively entered the careers of Mark Prior, Rich Harden, John Maine, and Johan Santana, among others -- but Urias made it back last season as a reliever, and threw well. He looked even better in spring training.
Urias is still only 22 (!) and it wasn't long ago that he was the best pitching prospect in baseball. The Dodgers have had to thrust him into action early this year due to the Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill injuries, which probably isn't how they drew it up, but that's the way things worked out. Urias looking like his pre-injury self would be a welcome sight in his 2019 debut.
Because it is Monday, that means Matt Snyder has released his latest MLB Power Rankings. Now here is everything you need to know leading into the first Monday of the new season.
Baseball schedule/scores for Monday, April 1
- LIVE -- Cardinals at Pirates (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Indians, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Yankees, 6:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Giants, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Quick hits
- Some noticeable trends have emerged four games into the new season. Most notably, strikeouts are still on the rise and teams are throwing fewer fastballs than ever.
- The Red Sox have announced the seven-year contract extension with SS Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts was our No. 1 ranked free agent for the 2019-20 offseason prior to the deal.
- The Yankees placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day DL with a biceps strain. OF Clint Frazier was called up in a corresponding move. Stanton is the eighth Yankee on the injured list.
- Mets IF Jed Lowrie has been cleared to increase his running, reports MLB.com. Lowrie suffered a knee sprain in February and missed almost all of spring training. He is weeks away from being activated.
- The Padres are converting SS Javy Guerra into a pitcher, reports Baseball America. Guerra was the top rated prospect San Diego acquired from the Red Sox in the Craig Kimbrel trade, though his bat hasn't developed.
